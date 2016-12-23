Competition, fundraisers drive prep basketball classics

In the world of South Dakota basketball classics, there are the fundraisers and the non-fundraisers.

And both manage to coexist in the high school basketball ecosystem.

For many schools and towns, basketball classics began as a way to provide different competition for teams, while other basketball classics tend to serve as fundraisers for a variety of entities.

While many people may view some of the area's top basketball classics like the Hanson Classic and Parkston Classic as money-making athletic events, Hanson Superintendent and Activities Director Jim Bridge said money is not the driving force.

"We don't make any money off it. The money gets distributed back to the teams to help justify the trip for some schools," Bridge said. "We're not gauging the success of the classic on dollars and cents. We wanted to do things for the kids."

The Hanson Classic, which will enter its 35th year in January, is known across the state as one of the first successful basketball classics. Bridge credited former Hanson Superintendent Darwin Peterson and former Hanson Athletic Director Steve Pociask for the start of the classic, which was simply two afternoon games followed by two night games.

Last year, the Hanson Classic hosted eight boys and and nine girls games.

"I don't know what happened, it must've been a snow out or something and we figured we could sneak another game in there," Bridge said. "We used to joke that you could play the 10:30 (a.m.) game when we were starting at 1 p.m. Now here we are and we've played as early as 9 a.m."

'Idea' to raise money

There are some classics that are put on as fundraisers. In Madison, the Dakota State University baseball team is in its fourth year of putting on classics as the program's primary fundraiser. There were just four teams in the first iteration of the event, and in 2017, there will be 50 teams playing over three weekends in the span of 21 days. Eric Hortness, a former assistant coach for the Trojans baseball team, said he considers the event his "baby," running it even though he's no longer on the DSU coaching staff.

"We had a group of friends and we would always go to the Hanson Classic, which is probably one of the best sporting events South Dakota has in the winter," Hortness said. "When I was coaching baseball at Dakota State, we were always looking for ideas that will raise money."

Financially, Hortness said the goal of the event is to use sponsorships and entry fees to cover the upfront costs of the event. From there, the team would use the gate receipts from tickets to fund the baseball program. Hortness said he didn't have specific fundraising goals and declined to share past revenue figures on the event.

Dakota State University isn't the only college using basketball classics as a fundraiser, as both the Dakota Wesleyan University men's and women's basketball teams benefit from the DWU Classic, usually held a few weeks after the Hanson Classic at the Corn Palace. The DWU Classic had four girls basketball games and eight boys games last year, and DWU men's basketball coach Matt Wilber said both Tiger basketball programs benefit from the classic.

"It is a fundraiser for us, for both basketball teams, for the men and the women, we worked together to put it on," Wilber said. "Where the income comes from is the gate and we pay the officials, all that stuff. When they get here, we will feed them a postgame meal and provide that, the only cost to the team is to get here, their travel."

Wilber declined to specify how much money the DWU Classic brings in for the two programs but did say some years the classic is pushed more towards the women's team and some years more towards the men's team.

Chamberlain Activities Director Todd Palmer pointed out some high school booster clubs also put on basketball classics, pointing to Highmore-Harrold's Action Club Classic as an example.

"They can be ran as a fundraiser for like a booster club or something like that. For other communities, it's just a tradition," Palmer said. "It's a way to get a bunch of basketball done in one day."

Chamberlain will host its annual classic — the East/West Classic — on Wednesday. With six games mixed between boys and girls, Palmer said the East/West Classic was created solely for different competition.

"We wanted to a get a classic started where the eastern teams could come to the middle of the state and play teams from the west or see teams they normally wouldn't," Palmer said. "It's been pretty consistent with the teams that have been involved. It's always been good competition and a good full day of basketball."

Palmer added the idea of basketball classics was new to him when he moved to South Dakota from Minnesota. He was more accustomed to two- or three-day tournaments over Christmas break rather than a basketball classic.

"Those are a little bit hard to do because you are taking so many days of the Christmas break," Palmer said. "The classics seem to work better, because it's just one day and you get a lot of good basketball in one day."

'Social event'

As the Hanson Classic enters its 35th year, Bridge said putting the high school athletes first has helped the event continue to succeed.

He conceded that there was a business side to each basketball classic, but said having a lot people that "can do the little things" has been crucial for the Hanson Classic.

Over the years, the Hanson Classic has featured teams ranked No. 1 vs. No. 2 and even No. 1 vs. No. 1. Having high-quality teams has helped bring big crowds, but Bridge said the Hanson Classic tries to "mirror or duplicate a tournament feel."

"It's pretty exciting and it's become a social event for lots of people," Bridge said. "One of the reasons it has stood the test of time is the quality has really grown over the years and that's been an attraction for the caliber of teams. All the coaches are looking for that to help prepare their teams for districts, regions and state tournaments."

Focusing on bringing the toughest competition into the Corn Palace has paid off for the Hanson Classic. With more and more basketball classics popping up more and more at venues like the Sanford Pentagon, Bridge said it's a compliment and an honor when people try to emulate the Hanson Classic.

"People do see it as an opportunity to turn it into a dollar. To me, there's so many of them that they get watered down. You might have one good matchup or a couple of good teams," Bridge said. "If you you are doing it for fundraising, good for you, but we've never tried to go on that philosophy. What we've tried to do is to try to put as much back into for the kids."