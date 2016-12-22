Vomacka commits to NSU football team
Gregory's Robert Vomacka has verbally committed to play football at Northern State.
The all-stater tweeted his intentions to join the Wolves late Thursday night, "Blessed and happy to announce that I will be continuing my football and academics at Northern State University."
The 6-foot-3, 180-pound Vomacka was a member of two Class 9AA state championship teams at Gregory, including this past fall. Vomacka rushed for 649 yards and four touchdowns, and had 35 catches for 544 yards and two scores.
Verbal commitments are not binding until prospects sign their national letters of intent. College football signing day is Feb. 1, 2017.