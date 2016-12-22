WiLdKats win Titan Invitational

KWLPG edged out traditional powerhouse Philip Area by three-and-a-half points, scoring 188.5 points to the Scotties' 185 points. Host Mount Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney was third with 158.5 points.

Jackson Nockels (126), Sam Kruger (132), Ty Namanny (145) and Austin Moore (285) were each individual champions on Thursday and Grayson Hanson (106), Wyatt Talbott (113) both finished in second place.

For the Titans, Tanner Risseeuw (195) and Jesse Hastings (220) both picked up championships with pins in the final and Marcus Urban (152) was second in his weight class.

Burke/Gregory finished fourth as a team with 151 points, just in front of McCook Central/Montrose with 150 points. The Storm had individual winners with Jordan Vosika (113) and Jackson Eklund (120). Frank Even (126) and Jeremiah Beck (160) both finished second in their weight classes.

Caleb Krouse (170) was a champion with a 10-1 major decision in the final for the Fighting Cougars. Blake Gessner (145) and Tanner Grocott (195) were runners-up.

Dalton Bodewitz finished second at 138 pounds for the high individual finish for Marion/Freeman.

Titan Invitational

Thursday at Plankinton

Team scores: 1. Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes 188.5, 2. Philip Area 185, 3. Mount Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney 158.5, 4. Burke/Gregory 151, 5. McCook Central/Montrose 150, 6. Webster Area 146, 7. Potter County 105, 8. Garretson 88, 9. Sully Buttes 56, 10. Elk Point-Jefferson 53.5, 11. Marion/Freeman 47, 12. Ipswich/Leola 25, 13. Lyman 22, 14. Warner/Northwestern 7, 15. Andes Central/Dakota Christian 3.

Individual results

106: Championship: McCoy Peterson (Philip Area) over Grayson Hanson (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) (Fall 1:51); Third: Jayden Wolf (McCook Central/Montrose) over Brayden Schlachter (Potter County) (Dec 10-6)

113: Championship: Jordan Vosika (Burke/Gregory) over Wyatt Talbott (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) (Dec 6-1); Third: Daniel Cremer (Marion/Freeman) over Myles Clements (Philip Area)(Fall 1:39).

120: Championship: Jackson Eklund (Burke/Gregory) over Zak Fowler (Elk Point-Jefferson) (Fall 1:35); Third: Hunter Pranger (Mount Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney) over Hayden Pierret (Garretson) (Dec 8-5).

126: Championship: Jackson Nockels (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) over Frank Even (Burke/Gregory) (MD 17-4); Third: Matt Koch (Mount Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney) over Corydon Hanson (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) (MD 12-0).

132: Championship: Sam Kruger (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) over Joey Wheeler (Potter County) (Fall 5:44); Third: Brody Weavill (Elk Point-Jefferson) over Cade Entwisle (McCook Central/Montrose) (Dec 10-4).

138: Championship: Lucas Smith (Potter Co.) over Dalton Bodewitz (Marion/Freeman) (MD 14-4); Third: Cody Donnelly (Philip Area) over Jared Fitzgerald (Garretson) (Dec 4-2).

145: Championship: Ty Namanny (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) over Blake Gessner (McCook Central/Montrose) (Dec 8-6); Third: Cade Shoemaker (Webster) over Colby Fitch (Philip Area) (Dec 9-2)

152: Championship: Nick Donnelly (Philip Area) over Marcus Urban (Mount Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney) (Dec 8-2); Third: Jack Konechne (Garretson) over Carter Shoemaker (Webster) (Fall 2:47)

160: Championship: Kelby Hawkins (Webster) over Jeremiah Beck (Burke/Gregory) (Dec 4-2); Third: Keagan Fitch (Philip Area) over Brady Hill (Sully Buttes) (Fall 4:41).

170: Championship: Caleb Krouse (McCook Central/Montrose) 12-1, Sr. over Zach Rucktaeschel (Webster) 6-4, Sr. (MD 10-1); Third: Alex Martinez (Potter County ) 6-4, Sr. over Dusty Norris (Sully Buttes) 6-6, Sr. (Fall 2:19).

182: Championship: Colton Koslowski (Webster) over Cody Peterson (Ipswich/Leola) (Dec 8-3); Third: Jed Vissia (Mount Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney) over Warren Soulek (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) (Fall 4:45).

195: Championship: Tanner Risseeuw (Mount Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney) over Tanner Grocott (McCook Central/Montrose) (Fall 2:37); Third: Tyler Resick (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) over Tristen Bent (Webster) (Fall 0:46).

220: Championship: Jesse Hastings (Mount Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney) over Jory Rodgers (Philip Area) (Fall 2:42); Third: Keaton Wagner (Garretson) 3-1, Jr. over Chase Nincehelser (Sully Buttes) (Fall 2:11).

285: Championship: Austin Moore (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) over Chase Sigdestad (Webster) (Dec 3-0); Third: Geoffrey Devries (Philip Area) over Ridge Oliver (Burke/Gregory) (Fall 2:58).