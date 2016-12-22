Bucks breeze by Mitchell boys

"He had a fine first half and he had some buckets in transition," Mitchell (0-2) coach Erik Skoglund said. "He also went baseline on us a couple times away from our double team and then a couple of times that we were slow and other times he made just a great play."

Mors had 19 points at halftime as he spurred Yankton's 36-18 halftime lead. He finished with just five points in the second half, but it didn't matter, as his teammates took over in the final two quarters.

"It is really big," Mors said about his teammates' production. "Because once they are helping on me a whole bunch, those shots are going to be open. We just need those guys to knock them down and that is what they did, they knocked them down."

Mitchell's Connor Morgan did his best to keep the Kernels in the game in the third quarter. The senior nailed four 3-pointers in the third quarter and accounted for all of Mitchell's points in the frame.

"Connor is a really good player," Yankton coach Chris Haynes said. "He tried to keep his team in it and he showed a lot of fight, but I thought our guys were really solid defensively all night on him, too. They made him work for things and it was just a good overall team defensive effort from us."

Morgan finished with 15 points, but was the only Kernel to crack double figures in scoring. Mitchell shot 12-for-39 from the field.

"We just didn't stay within our system," Skoglund said. "We didn't cut hard without the ball and that is something the film is going to show us and that we can definitely get better at."

Rex Ryken knocked down four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points for the Bucks (2-2).

"Ryken is a really good player," Mors said. "He is going to have those really good games and tonight was one of them."

Jack Wolfgram drilled four 3-pointers and finished with 12 points for the Bucks, who blew the game open with their 3-point shooting in the second half. Yankton made nine field goals in the last two quarters, with five of them from beyond the arc.

"I thought we did a good job tonight taking what the defense gave us," Haynes said. "Early on, Matthew was able to do some things inside and to score some points and kind of hurt them that way and then obviously they made some adjustments and tried to take that away from us and I thought our guys really did a nice job stepping up and hitting some shots from the outside. We just kept the game simple. That was nice to see."

Mors has now scored 114 points through the first four games this season.

"We are really proud of what he is doing so far," Haynes said. "Obviously, the production on the floor, but then just his composure and his poise and his maturity has been really nice to see as well."

The Kernels will play in the Mike Miller Classic on Dec. 29-30 at the Corn Palace and the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls. Mitchell will play Sioux Falls O'Gorman and either DeLaSalle (Minnesota) or IMG Academy (Florida) the next day.

Subvarsity scores

JV: Mitchell won 59-37. Jordon Johnson led the Kernels with 18 points.

Sophomores: Mitchell won 49-31. Carter Jacobsen led Mitchell with 17 points.

Yankton (2-2): Nate Stephenson 1-4 0-0 2, Rex Ryken 6-12 0-1 16, Matthew Mors 9-12 5-6 24, Justin Leader 0-4 0-0 0, Jack Wolfgram 4-10 0-0 12, Ben Jurrens 0-0 0-0 0, A.J. Fernandez 2-5 0-0 6, Owen Feser 0-1 0-0 0, Casey Krejci 0-0 0-0 0, Andrew LaBarge 0-1 0-0 0, Mac Heinrich 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-49 5-7 60.

Mitchell (0-2, 0-2 ESD): Jed Schmidt 0-2 0-0 0, Connor Morgan 5-13 0-0 15, Elijah Pommer 1-4 2-3 4, Carter Cavanaugh 2-10 2-2 6, Cody Reichelt 2-3 0-2 4, Jordon Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Ryland DeVries 0-2 2-2 2, Sam Mock 1-1 0-0 3, Baley Miller 0-1 0-0 0, Vincent Michael 1-2 1-1 3, Cooper Knutson 0-0 0-0 0, Craig Huff 0-1 0-0 0, Michael Loudner 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 12-39 7-10 37.

Y 17 36 51 60

M 9 18 30 37

3-point field goals: Y 11 (Ryken 4, Mors 1, Wolfgram 4, Fernandez 2); M 6 (Morgan 5, Mock 1). Rebounds: Y 34 (Ryken 5, Mors 5); M 26 (Reichelt 6). Assists: Y 7 (Schmidt 3, Cavanaugh 3); M 13 (Mors 4). Blocked shots: Y 3 (Mors 3); M 2 (Cavanaugh 1, Johnson 1). Steals: Y 10 (Mors 2, Krejci 2); M 9 (Schmidt 1, Morgan 1). Total fouls: Y 14; M 11. Turnovers: Y 11; M 14.