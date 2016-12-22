Golden Eagles take down Kernels

The Kernels were wrestling Class A's No. 2 team, as the Golden Eagles were fresh off a big dual victory over No. 1 Pierre 34-33.

The Golden Eagles were winners Thursday night, as well, topping Mitchell 53-18 in an Eastern South Dakota Conference meeting. Given the strength of the opponent, coach Travis Carpenter said he was pleased with his team's fight.

"Their dual team is really good and we knew it was going to be a tough dual," he said. "We were probably overmatched in some spots but we got in there and we fought. We got a couple of nice wins in there and I think we certainly got better against a strong team."

Mitchell had two impressive pinfall victories on the night, led by Tim Morgan's win at 145 pounds over Austin Hopfinger. Morgan earned the pin in 4 minutes, 32 seconds.

"I'm real happy for Tim," Carpenter said, "He's a second-year wrestler that has come along real well and he's done everything we can ask him to do. He wrestled a really smart match."

Zeb Parsons also grabbed a pin on Thursday, flattening Noah Fullmer just before the end of the second period at 220 pounds.

Mitchell also picked up wins from Briggs Havlik at 160 pounds, a 3-0 decision over Clayton Rernleitner and Carson Max earned a 3-1 decision over Jake Flakus at 195 pounds.

"It wasn't a banner night for everyone but we had Briggs Havlik get a solid win, Carson Max, we got him back into action and he got a win against the No. 3-rated kid in the state," Carpenter said. "We had to go out and battle and those guys did."

Aberdeen Central coach Merle Aske said the dual went much like he expected.

"There's always a couple of matches where you think you'll get something more here or there," Aske said. "We won the matches that we should have. There were a couple of close matches we thought we could have pulled out here or there to get a couple more points."

It was Mitchell's first action in 12 days, after missing the Sioux Falls Washington Invitational last weekend due to weather. Carpenter said missing mat time this time of year is difficult.

"That's a meet we're not going to be able to replace and you don't want to lose any of those chances, because that's where we get better," he said. "I hope that doesn't come back to bite us but we have to take our chances to improve."

Mitchell will next wrestle at home on Jan. 3, hosting Region 3A rivals Chamberlain and Todd County for a triangular, scheduled for 5 p.m. at Mitchell High School.

Aberdeen Central 53, Mitchell 18

106: Jacob Moore (AC) over Kyler Bauder (M) (MD 15-4); 113: Daymon Steuck (AC) over Blake Stange (M) (Fall 1:05); 120: Spencer Titus (AC) by forfeit; 126: Victor Padilla (AC) by forfeit; 132: Will Jarrott (AC) over Cole Gehrke (M) (Dec 7-2); 138: Austin Cihak (AC) over Logan Sparks (M) (MD 11-0); 145: Tim Morgan (M) over Austin Hopfinger (AC) (Fall 4:32); 152: Collin Haar (AC) by forfeit; 160: Briggs Havlik (M) over Clayton Rernleitner (AC) (Dec 3-0); 170: Bradley Nelson (AC) over Cade Carpenter (M) (Fall 4:31); 182: Braiden Nelson (AC) over Carter Max (M) (Fall 1:27); 195: Carson Max (M) over Jake Flakus (AC) (Dec 3-1); 220: Zeb Parsons (M) over Noah Fullmer (AC) (Fall 3:59); 285: Austin Maunu (AC) by forfeit.