DWU's Spicer honored as GPAC player of the week

The 6-foot-6 Spicer, a Sioux Falls native, just missed a triple double as he tallied a career-high 30 points, along with 10 assists and eight rebounds in a win over Jamestown Dec. 14 at the Corn Palace.

Spicer is averaging 21.9 points per game and is shooting 65.4 percent on field goals. He's averaging 6.5 rebounds per game and nearly four assists per contest, as well. He has scored at least 20 points in nine different games this season.

Spicer ranks No. 9 in the NAIA in field goal percentage, and No. 14 in total scoring (307 points). At the conference level, Spicer sits at No. 2 in total scoring per game.