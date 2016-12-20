Search
    Week of Dec. 19 South Dakota Prep Basketball Polls

    By Daily Republic Sports Today at 12:03 a.m.
    Ethan's Rachel Hawkins drives to the basket during the second half of the Rustlers' win over Andes Central/Dakota Christian Dec. 13 in Ethan. (Marcus Traxler/Republic)

    Prep basketball

    This week's South Dakota Sportswriters Association high school basketball polls are below. Polls are updated every Tuesday. Teams are listed with record through Monday's action, followed by points received and previous ranking. First place votes in parentheses.

    Boys

    Class AA

    1. SF O'Gorman (3) 3-0 27 2

    2. RC Stevens (3) 1-0 26 1

    3. SF Washington 2-1 16 4

    T4. SF Lincoln 1-1 9 3

    T4. Brandon Valley 2-1 9 5

    Others receiving votes: SF Roosevelt 2, Sturgis 1.

    Class A

    1. SF Christian(5) 2-0 27 1

    2. Sioux Valley (1) 3-0 20 3

    3. St. Thomas More 2-1 18 2

    4. Chamberlain 2-0 8 4

    5. Winner 1-0 6 5

    Others receiving votes: Aberdeen Roncalli 4, Madison 4, Dell Rapids 3.

    Class B

    1. Warner (5) 1-0 27 1

    2. Langford Area (1) 2-0 21 5

    3. White River 3-1 9 T3

    T4. Parker 3-0 7 NR

    T4. Chester Area 0-1 7 T3

    T4. Potter County 1-1 7 2

    Others receiving votes: Canistota 5, Corsica-Stickney 4, Bridgewater-Emery 2, Hanson 1.

    Girls

    Class AA

    1. Aberdeen (6) 2-0 30 1

    2. Brandon Valley 3-0 21 2

    3. SF Washington 2-1 15 3

    T4. Harrisburg 1-1 9 T4

    T4. SF Roosevelt 3-0 9 T4

    Others receiving votes: SF Lincoln 6.

    Class A

    1. St. Thomas More (6) 3-0 30 1

    2. Hamlin 1-0 17 4

    3. McCook Central/Mont. 2-0 13 T5

    4. West Central 2-1 9 T5

    5. Lennox 4-0 8 NR

    Others receiving votes: Winner 7, Webster Area 3, Little Wound 3, Dakota Valley 2.

    Class B

    1. Sully Buttes (5) 2-0 29 1

    2. Ethan (1) 2-0 23 2

    3. Sanborn Cent./Woon. 1-0 19 3

    4. Avon 2-0 12 4

    5. Warner 2-0 4 5

    Others receiving votes: Freeman 2, De Smet 1.

