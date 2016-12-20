Week of Dec. 19 South Dakota Prep Basketball Polls
Prep basketball
This week's South Dakota Sportswriters Association high school basketball polls are below. Polls are updated every Tuesday. Teams are listed with record through Monday's action, followed by points received and previous ranking. First place votes in parentheses.
Boys
Class AA
1. SF O'Gorman (3) 3-0 27 2
2. RC Stevens (3) 1-0 26 1
3. SF Washington 2-1 16 4
T4. SF Lincoln 1-1 9 3
T4. Brandon Valley 2-1 9 5
Others receiving votes: SF Roosevelt 2, Sturgis 1.
Class A
1. SF Christian(5) 2-0 27 1
2. Sioux Valley (1) 3-0 20 3
3. St. Thomas More 2-1 18 2
4. Chamberlain 2-0 8 4
5. Winner 1-0 6 5
Others receiving votes: Aberdeen Roncalli 4, Madison 4, Dell Rapids 3.
Class B
1. Warner (5) 1-0 27 1
2. Langford Area (1) 2-0 21 5
3. White River 3-1 9 T3
T4. Parker 3-0 7 NR
T4. Chester Area 0-1 7 T3
T4. Potter County 1-1 7 2
Others receiving votes: Canistota 5, Corsica-Stickney 4, Bridgewater-Emery 2, Hanson 1.
Girls
Class AA
1. Aberdeen (6) 2-0 30 1
2. Brandon Valley 3-0 21 2
3. SF Washington 2-1 15 3
T4. Harrisburg 1-1 9 T4
T4. SF Roosevelt 3-0 9 T4
Others receiving votes: SF Lincoln 6.
Class A
1. St. Thomas More (6) 3-0 30 1
2. Hamlin 1-0 17 4
3. McCook Central/Mont. 2-0 13 T5
4. West Central 2-1 9 T5
5. Lennox 4-0 8 NR
Others receiving votes: Winner 7, Webster Area 3, Little Wound 3, Dakota Valley 2.
Class B
1. Sully Buttes (5) 2-0 29 1
2. Ethan (1) 2-0 23 2
3. Sanborn Cent./Woon. 1-0 19 3
4. Avon 2-0 12 4
5. Warner 2-0 4 5
Others receiving votes: Freeman 2, De Smet 1.