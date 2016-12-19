Area high school basketball roundup: Hanson handles No. 4 Avon

Lauren Sees led Avon with nine points, while Livi Jurrens, Kacie Mudder and Courtney Buchholz each contributed eight points. The Pirates made 18 of 39 field goals for 46 percent shooting and went 11-of-16 from the line in the loss.

Hanson (3-1) plays Viborg-Hurley on Thursday in Alexandria. Avon (3-1) plays Alcester-Hudson on Dec. 30 in Alcester.

A 10 21 36 49

H 10 29 43 58

Corsica-Stickney 43, Wessington Springs 26

WESSINGTON SPRINGS—Courtney Menning tossed in a game-high 21 points and grabbed eight rebounds in Corsica-Stickney's 43-26 high school girls basketball win over Wessington Springs on Monday.

Haley Johnson added seven points for the Jaguars, who broke open a 17-17 halftime score with a 20-3 third quarter burst.

Jaycee Hohn and Maria Alonso both netted seven points for Wessington Springs. Hohn collected five boards.

Corsica-Stickney shot 17-for-46 from the field, while Wessington Springs went 7-for-38 from the floor. The Jaguars made one of six 3-point attempts. The Spartans connected on 4-for-17 from long range. Corsica-Stickney hit 9-for-17 free throw attempts. Wessington Springs went 8-for-14 at the free throw line. The Jaguars out-rebounded the Spartans 40-21.

Corsica-Stickney (3-2) will play at Scotland on Dec. 30. Wessington Springs (2-3) will play Highmore-Harrold on Dec. 29 in Highmore.

C-S 11 17 37 43

WS 5 17 20 26

Menno 67, Iroquois 27

Menno pitched a 23-0 first-quarter shutout and rolled past Iroquois in a girls basketball contest Monday at the Corn Palace in Mitchell 67-27.

Menno had 21 points, seven rebounds and five assists from Morgan Edelman. Paige Heckenlaible added nine points and nine rebounds for the Wolves. Tess Oplinger had eight points for the Wolves, who had 46 rebounds and 15 steals.

The Chiefs picked up 14 points from Kelsey Keating and six points from Katie Dubro.

Menno was 24 of 83 shooting in the game and made 16-of-22 free throws with 14 turnovers. No team stats were reported for Iroquois.

Menno (2-2) hosts Hanson today in a Cornbelt Conference game. Iroquois (0-2) will play at the Huron Classic on Dec. 27 in Huron.

I 0 16 23 27

M 23 44 56 68

Burke/South 28, Stuart (Neb.) 21

STUART, Neb.—Alexandra Fernau scored 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds as Burke/South Central topped Stuart (Neb.) 28-21 in prep girls basketball action on Monday in Stuart, Nebraska.

Ryahna Schweigert added five points, while Lahna McTooka chipped in seven rebounds. The Cougars went 8-of-52 from the field, 10-of-17 from the line and finished with 25 turnovers.

Burke/South Central (2-2) plays Jones County on Dec. 29 in Murdo.

B/SC 5 13 21 28

S 6 9 17 21

McCook Central/Montrose 59, Tea Area 23

MONTROSE—Morgan Koepsell recorded a double-double in Class A No. 3 McCook Central/Montrose's 59-23 prep girls basketball win over Tea Area on Monday in Montrose.

Koepsell led the Fighting Cougars with 21 points, 15 rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocked shots. McKenna Kranz added 11 points, four rebounds and three steals in the win. Rachael Laetsch contributed 10 points and six assists for McCook Central/Montrose.

Karlee McKinney paced Tea Area with seven points.

MCM shot 21-for-54 from the field. Tea Area shot 9-for-52 from the floor. The Fighting Cougars connected on 13-for-22 from the free throw line. Tea Area went 2-for-9 at the foul line. MCM hit 4-for-12 on 3-pointers. Tea Area went 2-for-17 from long range.MCM outrebounded Tea Area 53-31.

MCM (3-0) will play Sanborn Central/Woonsocket on Dec. 30 at the Parkston Classic. Tea Area (2-2) will host Vermillion on Dec. 29 in Tea.

Tea 12 18 19 23

MCM 19 35 46 59

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 59, Parkston 46

PARKSTON—The Tripp-Delmont/Armour girls basketball team continued its strong start to the season with a 59-46 over Parkston on Monday in Parkston.

Mattilynn Reiner recorded 21 points and 12 rebounds for her third double-double of the season, while Kianna Payer added 19 points and Erica Koster chipped in nine rebounds.

For Parkston, Paige Semmler led the Trojans with nine points and nine rebounds, while Sydney Wickersham also scored nine points.

No quarter scores were reported but TDA led 28-21 at halftime.

TDA (5-0) plays Freeman Academy/Marion today in Marion, while Parkston (0-4) plays Winner on Thursday in Winner.

Sully Buttes 60, Winner 55

WINNER—Three players combined to score 50 points to power Class B No. 1 Sully Buttes to a 60-55 prep girls basketball win over Winner on Monday in Winner.

Racquel Wientjes led Sully Buttes with 22 points, seven rebounds and six steals. Chloe Lamb added 17 points, five rebounds and four assists. Rachel Guthmiller contributed 11 points and nine rebounds for the Chargers.

Bella Swedlund paced Winner with 16 points, while Sydney Hollenbeck added 10 points for the Warriors.

Winner shot 21-for-49 from the field and Sully Buttes went 21-for-58 from the floor. The Chargers hit 7-for-16 from 3-point range. The Warriors connected on 8-for-16 from beyond the arc. Sully Buttes outrebounded Winner 34-31.

Sully Buttes (3-0) will play West Central on Dec. 28 in Brookings. Winner (1-2) will play host Parkston on Thursday in Winner.

SB 13 30 49 60

W 11 24 44 55

Boys basketball

Menno 67, Iroquois 39

Jacob Hertz poured in a game-high 38 points to push Menno past Iroquois 67-39 in a prep boys basketball game on Monday at the Corn Palace.

Hertz added nine rebounds, while Spencer Schultz finished with 12 points and 10 assists for a double-double. Trey Bohlmann chipped in 10 points for the Wolves, who went 23-of-37 from the field (62 percent), 5-of-20 from behind the arc (25 percent) and 6-of-10 from the foul line (60 percent).

Caleb Waldner scored 11 points and Gavin Machtemes added 10 points for Iroquois in the loss.

Menno (2-1) plays Lake Preston in the Swiftel Classic on Dec. 29 in Brookings. Iroquois (0-3) plays Northwestern on Thursday in Iroquois.

M 16 33 54 67

I 2 9 26 39

Corsica-Stickney 96, Wessington Springs 19

WESSINGTON SPRINGS—Six players scored in double figures in Corsica-Stickney's 96-19 high school boys basketball win over Wessington Springs on Monday.

Clayton Menning and Josh Moser paced the balanced scoring attack with 13 points apiece. Menning grabbed a team-high six rebounds and Moser grabbed five boards.

Kyle Menning added 12 points and five rebounds. Reed Baan Hofman contributed 11 points, while Bryce Plamp and Cordel Menning both recorded 10 points and five rebounds.

John Witte led Wessington Springs with seven points.

The Jaguars out-rebounded the Spartans 46-15. Corsica-Stickney forced Wessington Springs into 22 turnovers.

Corsica-Stickney (2-1) will play No. 1 Warner on Dec. 29 at the Parkston Classic. Wessington Springs (0-3) will play Highmore-Harrold on Dec. 29 in Highmore.

C-S 28 63 84 96

WS 7 13 17 19

Stuart (Neb.) 33, Burke/South Central 26

STUART, Neb.—Isaac Steinhauser scored 12 points for Stuart (Neb.) in a 33-26 win over Burke/South Central in prep boys basketball on Monday in Stuart, Nebraska.

For the Cougars, Tyron Mizner led the team with 11 points.

No other stats were available.

Burke/South Central (0-4) plays Jones County on Dec. 29 in Murdo.

S 13 20 24 33

B/SC 11 16 22 26

Monday's scores

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Corsica/Stickney 96, Wessington Springs 19

Elk Point-Jefferson 59, Alcester-Hudson 47

Madison 60, Beresford 21

Menno 67, Iroquois 39

Webster 55, Waubay/Summit 54

Stateline Shootout

Belle Fourche 60, Sundance, Wyo. 40

Newcastle, Wyo. 52, Lead-Deadwood 50

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Burke/South Central 28, Stuart, Neb. 21

Corsica/Stickney 43, Wessington Springs 26

DeSmet 62, Dell Rapids St. Mary 24

Florence/Henry 61, Langford 35

Hanson 58, Avon 49

McCook Central/Montrose 59, Tea Area 23

Menno 68, Iroquois 27

Northwestern 52, Waverly-South Shore 51

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 51, Arlington 43

Ponca, Neb. 54, Vermillion 48

Stateline Shootout

Belle Fourche 49, Sundance, Wyo. 15

Newcastle, Wyo. 41, Lead-Deadwood 23