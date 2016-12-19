Mitchell wins weather-delayed McCormick Invite

And Mitchell took care of business in its home gym.

The Kernels won the team title at their signature home meet by more than six points, posting 141.650 points and finishing ahead of second-place Sioux Falls O'Gorman, which had 135.300 points.

"It's always disappointing when you can't have this meet the way you want to have it planned," Mitchell coach Audra Rew said. "We didn't practice Friday or Saturday or Sunday, you come to a Monday meet and things were a little off. I expected that. We had been working hard on bars and we nailed that. Our timing was off a bit on beam and floor but we know we can do those going forward."

Once again, Maria Krall was the team's all-around leader and won the meet title in that category. It's the third time this season Krall has been an all-around winner, and all three of those meets have been at home for Mitchell.

"We just felt good and got into a bit of a rhythm," she said. "We had the meet schedule change but once we got going, it felt like any other meet we've had."

She edged out O'Gorman's Lizzie Miller, who won the balance beam event. Krall finished with an all-around score of 36.550, while Miller was in with a 36.300 all-around score. Krall won the floor exercise (9.350) and uneven bars (9.100) events.

Pierre's Mikah Moser was third for the all-around title (34.570) and won the vault (9.600). Honored on Senior Night for the Kernels in the team's final home meet of the season, the team's lone senior Josie Dierks was fourth in the all-around scoring with 34.600 points, led by a second-place score on floor exercise (9.050).

Mitchell also got significant contributions elsewhere on the roster. Gracie Czmowski was second (8.050) on bars, followed by Alyssa Hughes in fourth (8.900). Czmowski was third on beam (8.950). Bailey Roden and Mackenzie Gauger were both fifth on vault (9.050).

Mitchell's junior varsity team finished in third place, ahead of three varsity teams from fellow Eastern South Dakota Conference teams. Rew said it was among the highlights of the meet.

"They were excited and they were doing a great job. With the smaller meet, we were able to have a little bit larger lineups and I think both teams found some success there," she said.

With the meet, Mitchell enters the second half of the season on Jan. 7 in Brookings for an invitational and Krall said the team continues to build confidence.

"We know we're getting better and improving each time we're out there," she said. "We can feel that we're gaining that confidence."