Athlete of the week: TDA's Reiner starting season on a tear

Reiner has already recorded two double-doubles, scored more than 20 points three times and the Nighthawks have won every game by at least nine points.

While it's still early in the season, TDA head coach Kristi Allen said she's seen Reiner elevate her game to another level this season.

"She's playing a lot more aggressive this year and she's contributing to the team in a lot of different ways," said Allen, who is in her third year coaching TDA. "She's the type of player that I can ask her to play any position on the floor, one through five, both offensively and defensively."

Reiner put up 25 points and pulled down 17 rebounds in a 49-36 win over Wolsey-Wessington on Thursday in Armour. It was Reiner's third straight game of scoring more than 20 points and the 17 rebounds were a season-high for the do-it-all sophomore.

"This year, she's our big girl, which she really isn't used to, but she's stepped into that role and embraced it," Allen said. "She's a tall guard that can attack the basket, but she can also finish underneath."

For her performances so far this season, Reiner has been named The Daily Republic's player of the week, an award voted upon by the newspaper's sports staff.

At 5-foot-11, Reiner measures as the Nighthawks' tallest player. Overcoming size disadvantages is something the Nighthawks will continue to deal with all season, but Allen said her team has embraced the challenge of being a smaller team on the court.

"We lack in size, but we've made up for it with our quickness and our aggressiveness," Allen said. "I'm very proud of the girls and the way they've started. We know it's early on and we have areas to improve, but I give a lot of credit to our defense."

Reiner's rise as one of the team leaders hasn't surprised Allen, who started coaching Reiner as seventh-grader. Basketball runs in Reiner's family, as Allen said both of Reiner's parents played basketball for Tripp-Delmont. Reiner is also related to former Tripp-Delmont standout Jared Reiner, who played at Iowa and was in and out of the NBA from 2004 to 2010.

"She's improved dramatically," Allen said. "She's grown up very quickly. She's only a sophomore and I treat her like an upperclassman. I expect a lot out of her."

Allen added Reiner is "in the gym all year long" and constantly works on her game. Four games into the 2016-17 season and it appears Reiner's hard work has been paying off.

But the Nighthawks aren't satisfied with a 4-0 and start and Allen added her team will look to make some noise when the postseason rolls around.

"We feel like we haven't played our best yet," Allen said. "It's early in the season and we hope in a couple of months, we will be playing our best."

Reiner and the Nighthawks are back in action today in Parkston.