MAYER: Frozen Tundra lives up to the hype

In my two-plus years as a sports reporter, I've covered both high school and collegiate sports from Spearfish to Brandon, Winner to Aberdeen and a lot in between.

As my colleague Ryan Deal pointed out a few weeks ago, South Dakota offers some strong basketball venues both East and West River. Each town and school has something different to offer in basketball gyms, football fields or baseball diamonds.

It's fun to compare and contrast many of those athletic venues, just like it is for sports stadiums on the national stage.

Just last week, I visited one of the most iconic sporting venues in the world — Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

It did not disappoint.

Growing up in a Minnesota Vikings household, I've learned to hate the Green Bay Packers. In my lifetime, the Packers have been one of the NFL's most steady franchises. Behind Brett Favre for 15 years and Aaron Rodgers for eight years and running, Green Bay has claimed two Super Bowls and have been a team that never seems to be rebuilding.

Considering the Vikings' tortured history, it makes any Vikes' fan jealous knowing how steady and how successful the team one state to the east continues to be.

However, when I received a phone call from a college roommate about joining him and his parents to the Packers' Dec. 11 NFC showdown against the Seattle Seahawks, I jumped on the opportunity. Fan differences aside, a chance to see a NFL game at Lambeau Field was too good of an opportunity to turn down.

Getting back to Lambeau Field, it doesn't take a person long to notice the proud atmosphere that consumes the stadium. Serving as a landmark for the city of Green Bay, the "Frozen Tundra" was lit up the night before the game and the stadium shined.

You could feel the anticipation building the night before the game, all the way to kickoff. As more than 6 inches of snow fell the night before, Green Bay fans, commonly known as "Cheeseheads," celebrated their home-field advantage. The cold weather was embraced unlike any football game I've ever covered or experienced.

After watching Rodgers and the Packers thrash Russell Wilson and the Seahawks 38-10, I couldn't help myself from comparing this iconic NFL stadium to all the football fields I'd just visited August through November during the South Dakota prep football season.

At it's basic level, Lambeau Field, like Joe Quintal Field or any other local football fields, is just a 120 by 53-and-1/2-yard playing surface. What made historic Lambeau Field standout, besides some of the most-talented athletes on the planet playing on the field, was the people who filled the stadium seats.

I realized it wasn't how special the team on the field was that made Lambeau Field iconic, but rather the people who embraced the team, the stadium and the sport.

And there at Lambeau Field, witnessing the team that I despise earn a crucial victory, I also realized what made some of the Mitchell area football fields great. It's the people.

Communities that rally and support their local prep teams like the people of Wisconsin support the Packers, are what make sports truely amazing.