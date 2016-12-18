Marlin girls drop two games to Aberdeen
The Mitchell Marlins dropped a pair of girls hockey contests to Aberdeen on Saturday and Sunday at the Mitchell Activities Center in Mitchell.
Aberdeen topped Mitchell 7-0 on Saturday and 8-0 on Sunday.
On Saturday, the Marlins were outshot 33-9 by the Cougars, who scored five goals in the second period. Katelyn Uithoven recorded 26 saves in the net for Mitchell.
On Sunday, Aberdeen outshot Mitchell 33-14, with Uithoven recording 25 saves in the loss.
Mitchell (4-4) plays Aberdeen on Jan. 8 in Aberdeen.