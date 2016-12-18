Marlin girls drop two games to Aberdeen

Aberdeen topped Mitchell 7-0 on Saturday and 8-0 on Sunday.

On Saturday, the Marlins were outshot 33-9 by the Cougars, who scored five goals in the second period. Katelyn Uithoven recorded 26 saves in the net for Mitchell.

On Sunday, Aberdeen outshot Mitchell 33-14, with Uithoven recording 25 saves in the loss.

Mitchell (4-4) plays Aberdeen on Jan. 8 in Aberdeen.