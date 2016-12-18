Search
    Marlin girls drop two games to Aberdeen

    By Daily Republic Sports Today at 11:05 p.m.
    Mitchell Marlin's Jenna Grosdidier (88) races down the ice with the puck as Aberdeen Cougars' Madyson Ogdahl (21) tries to steal it during a game on Saturday night at the Mitchell Activity Center. (Matt Gade / Republic)

    The Mitchell Marlins dropped a pair of girls hockey contests to Aberdeen on Saturday and Sunday at the Mitchell Activities Center in Mitchell.

    Aberdeen topped Mitchell 7-0 on Saturday and 8-0 on Sunday.

    On Saturday, the Marlins were outshot 33-9 by the Cougars, who scored five goals in the second period. Katelyn Uithoven recorded 26 saves in the net for Mitchell.

    On Sunday, Aberdeen outshot Mitchell 33-14, with Uithoven recording 25 saves in the loss.

    Mitchell (4-4) plays Aberdeen on Jan. 8 in Aberdeen.

