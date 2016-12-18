Daum leads SDSU men over Murray St 88-84 in OT

Daum, the national leader in free throw attempts (100) and makes (89) as of Dec. 14, set a South Dakota State (6-7) record with a 16-for-16 performance at the charity stripe — 6 for 6 in overtime. He added 11 boards.

Murray State's Jonathan Stark converted a 4-point play to give the Racers a 79-76 lead with 3:10 left in overtime. But the Jackrabbits got a pair of free throws from Daum and Reed Tellinghuisen, a layup from Daum and three more free throws to cap a 9-0 run and give SDSU an 85-79 advantage with 46 seconds to play.

Stark's 32 points were a career high, and his nine 3-pointers tied the Murray State (5-7) school record. The Racers tied a program mark for 3s made (17) and set the record for 3s attempted (45).