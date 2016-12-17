TRAXLER: Reflecting and ranking a successful year in sports

When you cover all of the stories, one by one, it's hard to keep a firm grasp of everything that's happened. That sometimes means you lose sight of how much has occurred in the span of 12 months.

With that in mind, 2016 will be remembered as one with many accomplishments for area players and athletes.

Without giving away the list, it was an impressive year for football in our area. Colome, Gregory and Winner got a lot of attention as the season wore on for having talented teams and all being located within 30 miles of each other on U.S. Highway 18. And then they all got the job done in the DakotaDome, winning state championships.

For the first time in that playoff era, Mitchell was a state football champion and did so in an impressive fashion, capturing an entire city and school's attention. An entire state and region got on board when Mitchell's Tayler Reichelt scored an inspirational touchdown, with a credit to Sturgis coach Chris Koletzky.

Keeping on the Kernel championship theme, Mitchell's gymnastics did what they do best and won the Class AA team title for a third straight year. That also included four individual championships, three won by senior standout Quinci Herll.

And the Kernels lost one of their own, as legendary basketball coach Gary Munsen died in January, leaving a large hole in both Mitchell athletics and South Dakota basketball.

Dakota Wesleyan University opened a new athletic facility, promoted Jon Hart to athletic director and sent both men's and women's basketball teams to the national tournament in March.

Parkston remained the state capital for girls golf dominance, as the Trojans won a fifth straight state championship in Class A.

While Parkston is a hotbed for amateur baseball, the Alexandria Angels took the cake in 2016, winning the Class B state championship with a perfect 28-0 record. It's believed that no other team has done that in the modern history of amateur baseball in this state and that's quite incredible.

And then there's the individuals. DWU's Dillon Turner and Lauren Fitts were at the top of their respective sports and were honored as Great Plains Athletic Conference players of the year.

In high school, Parkston's Wes Genant won the Class A shot put championship at the state track and field meet in May. And by September, he was already playing offensive line at South Dakota State. Sydney Bormann took advantage of her high school success—winning the fourth individual championship of her career—and rolled it into qualifying for a professional event in Sioux Falls in September. Tevyn Waddell won the Class AA pole vault state title and competed at the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials, an impressive and unique 1-2 combo.

And on the professional level, Chad Greenway and Mike Miller are each completing another season, something that still remains impressive after 10-plus years for each.

Trimming all those stories to a list of 10 will be a challenge but one we relish.

It's a testament to athletics is this area in 2016, a year for the record books.