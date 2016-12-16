USD men fall to Portland

Portland's Alec Wintering scored a game-high 24 points, while Gabe Taylor added 21 points and Jazz Johnson chipped in 21 points in the win. Taylor hit the game-winning 3-pointer with two seconds left in the game. The Pilots went 29-of-58 from the field for 50 percent shooting.

For the Coyotes, Matt Mooney led the team with 15 points, while Tyler Flack and Carlton Hurst each added 14 points. Brandon Armstrong had 12 points and Trey Dickerson and Triston Simpson each finished with 10 points. USD went 28-of-72 from the field for 38 percent shooting in the loss.

South Dakota (8-5) plays Montana State on Sunday in Bozeman, Montana.