Tiger notebook: DWU men returning to Las Vegas

"Our guys will understand this is a business trip for us as much as a college trip," DWU coach Matt Wilber said. "We can focus a ton on basketball and they will have enough fun."

DWU played an exhibition game at Division I UNLV earlier this season. The games this time in Sin City will count toward the Tigers' win-loss record.

"I think it is a little more important because the games matter," DWU junior Trae Vandeberg said. "The first time we went, it was a great experience, playing there was awesome. I will remember that forever. This time, we have two games that matter. We have to go down there ready to play and compete in two games."

Dubuque, which is two seasons removed from a national tournament trip, is 2-5. Central Christian is 8-3 and one of its losses came against NCAA Division II Emporia State (73-66).

DWU will not play at the Thomas & Mack Center like it did against UNLV, but instead, will play at the Centennial Hills Community Center. DWU is scheduled to fly out on Sunday.

Spicer continues torrid pace

DWU post Jason Spicer maintained his breakout season with another breakout performance against the University of Jamestown on Wednesday. The junior post logged an impressive 30 points, 10 assists, eight rebounds and three blocked shots in DWU's win over the Jimmies.

He was two rebounds shy of recording the second triple double in the Great Plains Athletic Conference this season.

"He has got 30 points and 10 assists in 35 minutes," Wilber said. "Those are astronomical numbers. You have got (point guard) Tate (Martin) running the show and Spicer was completely dominant."

The 6-foot-6 Spicer was pleased with his all-around outing against the Jimmies, but cared more about the victory.

"I am just glad my teammates were knocking them down," Spicer said. "We played incredible defense tonight. I was pretty proud of our performance."

Spicer has notched two double-doubles this season and is second in the GPAC in scoring (21.9). Spicer is second on the Tigers in rebounding (6.5).

He's already close to doubling his point total from last season. Spicer has scored 307 points this season, after tallying 155 a season ago.

Johnson makes impact

DWU redshirt freshman Kaleb Johnson missed the first 12 games this season due to a shoulder injury. He's making up for lost time and is making an immediate impact for the Tigers.

The Sioux Falls Lincoln product has provided some scoring punch off the bench with his long-range shooting and isn't afraid to pull the trigger from deep.

"He comes in ready," Wilber said about the 6-foot-3 guard. "You tell a lot of guys, 'Hey, get into the flow of the game' when they come off the bench and he is one that you don't worry about that. If he is open, go ahead and fire."

Johnson hit three 3-pointers in his season debut against Hastings and followed that up with four triples on Wednesday against Jamestown. He hit a 3-pointer late in the win over Hastings that helped the Tigers pull out the win.

Johnson wasn't cleared to practice until Dec. 8, but he conditioned and stayed prepared when he was injured.

"What he did to get ready to play and how he played isn't a fluke from a standpoint of being prepared," Wilber said. "What he did while he has been hurt, it has been impressive."

Boggs to play football

DWU junior men's basketball player Brandon Boggs announced on Twitter on Thursday afternoon he was leaving the team and will play football for the Tigers.

The 6-foot-4 Boggs tweeted he will join the DWU football team next semester. DWU football coach Ross Cimpl said they will evaluate Boggs this winter before determining his position. Cimpl added he will likely play wide receiver.

Boggs played in four games this season and was averaging five points for the DWU basketball team.