KWL pulls away from MCS boys

"We're still a growing team," MCS coach Jesse Tolsma said. "We showed a bit of youthfulness on our end. We played pretty well for three quarters and we just ended up having some mental lapses that cost us in the end."

The WiLdKats were led by Kory Peters and Carter Fredericksen, who each had 16 points in the win, with Frederickson doing the job from off the bench. Javen Holan had 12 points, all on 3-pointers.

Mitchell Christian was led by Ty Vander Pol's 13-point, six-rebound game and Alec Nelson added 12 points, seven rebounds and five steals. Riley O'Neill had 10 points, to put three MCS players in double-figures, but the Golden Eagles finished the game with 18 rebounds and 22 turnovers.

"We got outrebounded tonight and they had some success knocking down some shots," Tolsma said. "But I'm proud of their fight."

No other team stats were available for the WiLdKats, who improve to 1-1. KWL was scheduled to play in Huron today against James Valley Christian but that game has been postponed.

Mitchell Christian will head to Wolsey to play Wolsey-Wessington on Tuesday.

"Especially early in the season, it's clear this is a group that really enjoys playing with each other," Tolsma said of his team. "Day in and day out, I want to see them compete and that's something they're doing so far."

Kimball/White Lake 59, Mitchell Christian 43

Kimball/White Lake (1-1): Kory Peters 8 0-0 16 Chandler Fredericksen 1 2-3 4 Josh Taylor 0 3-4 3 Garrett Wessel 1 1-2 3 Devon Munsen 2 1-2 5 Carter Fredericksen 4 6-8 16 Javen Holan 4 0-0 12 TOTALS 20 13-19 59

Mitchell Christian (1-1): Zach Bosworth 1-1 0-0 2 Riley O'Neill 4-5 0-0 10 Christian Cooper 0-4 1-2 1 Alec Nelson 4-12 4-5 12 Ty Vander Pol 4-10 5-10 13 Colton Wolbrink 0-1 0-0 0 Luke Knutson 0-1 0-0 0 Noah Swenson 2-6 1-1 5 TOTALS 15-40 11-18 43

KWL 10 22 39 59

MCS 11 19 35 43

3-point shots: KWL 6 (Holan 4, Ch. Fredericksen 2), MCS 2-13 (O'Neill 2); Rebounds: MCS 18 (Nelson 7); Assists: MCS 8 (Nelson 3), Steals: MCS 12 (Nelson 5); Turnovers: MCS 22; Fouls: KWL 18, MCS 17; Fouled out: none.