300 wins 'special' for MVP's Denning

Awaiting the conclusion of the girls basketball contest before his team could take the court to prepare for the Jaguars, Denning, who earned his 300th career coaching win on Tuesday, reflected on the accomplishment.

"It was just another game to be honest," said Denning about the Titans' 67-46 win over West Central on Tuesday. "I think it's a good tribute to our program and the kids that have gone through it and buy into what we do. It's special."

In his 20th season coaching high school boys basketball, Denning, a Northern State University graduate, has a career record of 301-126. He's guided the Titans to back-to-back Class A state tournament appearances the past two seasons and has qualified for the state tournament five times. The first 15 years coaching were with Mount Vernon, and he is now in his fifth year coaching a co-op with Plankinton.

Above the accomplishments on the court, Denning said he cherishes the bond he's made with the players during his tenure.

"It's been a lot of fun over the years," Denning said. "The best part of it is the relationships you get to develop with some of the kids. Some of those kids have gone on to graduate and are some of my best friends now. That's the most special part."

With the Titans out to a 3-0 start this season and the 300-win milestone behind him, Denning said there's no ending in sight.

"I still enjoy it a lot," said Denning, who also serves as the Mount Vernon High School activities director. "I still enjoy going to practice every day and I get excited for the games."