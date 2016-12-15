WiLdKats pull past Golden Eagles

"KWL did a good job on us defensively and caused a lot of turnovers," Mitchell Christian coach Jackie Van Laecken said. "We will use this next week to get better as a team."

Adaya Plastow paced Mitchell Christian with 10 points. Charlotte Haag added six points and four rebounds.

Whitney Hinker led K/WL with 12 points and Brooklyn Donald tossed in eight points.

Mitchell Christian (1-3) will play Marty at the Huron Classic on Dec. 27. Kimball/White Lake (2-2) will play at Chamberlain on Tuesday.

Kimball/White Lake 42, Mitchell Christian 16

Kimball/White Lake (2-2): Nikki Reuland 2 2-5 6, Randi Grussing 1 0-2 2, Whitney Hinker 3 3-4 12, Brooklyn Donald 3 2-2 8, Carly Beckmann 2 0-2 4, Darby Deffenbaugh 0 1-2 1, Heather Munsen 1 0-1 2, Kennedy Leiferman 2 1-2 5, Grace Konechne 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 9-20 42.

Mitchell Christian (1-3): Adaya Plastow 5 0-1 10, Alyson VanderPol 0 0-2 0, Charlotte Haag 2 2-2 6. Totals 7 2-5 16.

K/WL 8 13 25 42

MCS 2 6 8 16

3-point field goals: K/WL 3 (Hinker 3). Rebounds: K/WL (Donald 9); MC (Charlotte Haag 4). Steals: K/WL (Reuland 5); MC (Carlie VanderPol 3). Total fouls: K/WL 8; MC 15.