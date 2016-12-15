Area basketball roundup: Titan boys race past Jaguars

Cody Muilenburg led MVP with 18 points and seven rebounds, while Taylen Trisco added 16 points and Dane Rihanek chipped in 11 points. The Titans went 21-of-51 from the field for 41 percent and made 19 of 29 free throws for 65 percent shooting from the line.

For the Jaguars, Clayton Menning led all scorers with 21 points. Kyle Menning added 12 points and seven rebounds and Cordel Menning finished with nine points and 13 rebounds. Corsica-Stickney went 23-of-56 from the field for 41 percent shooting and 4-of-9 from the foul line in the loss.

MVP (3-0) plays Sanborn Central Woonsocket on Tuesday at Plankinton. Corsica-Stickney (1-1) plays Wessington Springs at Springs on Monday.

MVP 20 37 56 65

CS 16 30 48 55

Platte-Geddes 46, Burke/South Central 31

BURKE — Platte-Geddes pulled away in the second half for a 15-point road boys basketball victory Thursday at Burke/South Central.

For Platte-Geddes, Riley Hoffman had 12 points and Cooper Kanthak had 11 points and nine rebounds. The Black Panthers were 18-of-43 shooting and made 6-of-12 free throws.

Burke/South Central was led by Jaden Frank's eight points. Tyson Mayer had seven points and Kray Person had nine rebounds for the Cougars. BSC was 12-of-44 shooting and made 5-of-8 free throws.

Platte-Geddes had five turnovers, while Burke/South Central had eight.

Platte-Geddes (2-0) will play Wolsey-Wessington Dec. 29 at the Big Bo Classic in Wolsey. Burke/South Central (0-3) plays Monday night at Stuart, Nebraska.

PG 14 26 37 46

BSC 12 20 27 31

Canistota 79, Freeman 39

FREEMAN — Canistota scored 50 points in the first half Thursday and cruised past Cornbelt Conference rival Freeman 79-39 in a prep boys basketball game.

Xavier Ward led the Hawks with 22 points, while Trey Ortman scored 21 points and Scott Jolley added 10 for Canistota, which knocked down 33 field goals and made 5-of-9 free throws.

Charles Harberts scored 11 points for Freeman, while Levi Waldhauser scored nine points and Bailey Sage had eight points. Waldhauser added five assists for the Flyers, who shot 15-for-35 from the field and were 3-of-7 on free throws.

Canistota (2-0) will host Bridgewater-Emery on Tuesday. Freeman (0-2) is at Howard on Tuesday.

C 31 50 69 79

F 13 24 31 39

Colome 55, Gregory 40

GREGORY — Colome scored 20 points in the third quarter to pull away from Gregory and claim a 55-40 victory on Thursday night in high school boys basketball action.

Kelly O'Bryan provided Colome with 21 points and 12 rebounds in the victory, while his teammate Jackson Kinzer contributed 12 points and 12 rebounds. As a team, the Cowboys shot 20 of 44 from the floor for 45 percent.

Robert Vomacka posted 18 points in the loss. Jayd VanDerWerff added 10 points. As a team, the Gorillas shot 14 of 40 from the field for 35 percent.

Colome (2-0) plays Cody-Kilgore (Neb.) on Saturday in Cody, Nebraska. Gregory (0-2) plays Mount Vernon/Plankinton in Gregory on Thursday.

C 15 22 42 55

G 6 23 33 40

Hanson 44, Menno 39

ALEXANDRIA — Hanson held off Menno for a Cornbelt Conference boys basketball victory Thursday 44-39.

For Hanson, Nathan Stewart had 14 points and Thomas Arend scored a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds. Donnie Weber was also in double figures with 11 points.

Menno picked up 11 points from Spencer Schultz and Trey Bohlmann and Jacob Hertz each had 10 points for the Wolves. Kyle Munkvold had five assists.

The Beavers shot 13-for-44 from the field and made 15-of-28 free throws. Menno was 14-for-35 shooting and was 3-for-4 shooting free throws. Hanson held the advantage in rebounding 21-15 and Menno committed 11 turnovers to Hanson's 17. Hanson won the junior varsity game 29-24.

The Beavers (2-0) will host Viborg-Hurley on Thursday in Alexandria. Menno (1-1) will play Iroquois on Monday at the Corn Palace.

M 5 10 20 39

H 8 20 30 44

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 58, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 35

ARMOUR — Sanborn Central/Woonsocket scored 23 points in the first quarter and coasted to a 58-35 victory over Tripp-Delmont/Armour in high school boys basketball.

The Blackhawks received 14 points apiece from Trey Weber and Wyatt Feistner. Trent Kingsbury added 10 points and Shaun Snedeker grabbed 10 rebounds in the victory. SCW shot 22 of 55 from the field for 40 percent.

The Nighthawks received 12 points from Micah Lau while getting 13 rebounds from Noah Schafers. TDA shot 15 of 49 from the field for 31 percent.

SCW (2-0) plays Mount Vernon/Plankinton on Tuesday in Plankinton. TDA (0-3) plays Freeman Academy/Marion on Tuesday in Marion.

SCW 23 38 47 58

TDA 11 18 27 35

Hitchcock-Tulare 43, Wessington Springs 38

WESSINGTON SPRINGS — Hitchcock-Tulare bested Wessington Springs by a score of 43-38 on Thursday night in high school boys basketball.

John Witte scored 28 points and added nine rebounds for the Spartans, while Jordan Linn had seven points and 12 rebounds.

For the Patriots, Ty Hofer scored 15 points and had six rebounds and Craig Mallon chipped in 13 points.

Hitchcock-Tulare (3-0) plays Langford Area on Saturday in Hitchcock. Wessington Springs (2-2) plays Corsica-Stickney on Monday in Wessington Springs.

Girls basketball

Scotland 39, Bon Homme 19

TYNDALL — Scotland used a stifling defense to secure a 39-19 victory over Bon Homme on Thursday night in prep girls basketball action.

Taylor Gall sparked the Highlanders with 11 points while Taylor Bietz added nine points. Scotland shot 13 of 29 from the field in the contest.

Ciera Himes led the Cavaliers with six points. Bon Homme shot 8 of 25 from the field for 32 percent.

Scotland (2-1) plays Ethan on Saturday in Scotland. Bon Homme (0-3) plays Irene-Wakonda on Tuesday in Wakonda.

BH 3 12 13 19

S 8 18 27 39

Mount Vernon/Plankinton 34, Corsica-Stickney 32

CORSICA — Mikaela Cassidy's last-second shot at the buzzer lifted the Mount Vernon/Plankinton Titans to a road win at Corsica-Stickney 34-32 in girls basketball action on Thursday in Corsica.

Stephanie Faulhaber had 12 points to lead the Titans in the win, as MVP shot 9-for-42 in the game and was 14-of-24 at the free-throw line.

Courtney Menning had 10 points, six rebounds and four assists for Corsica-Stickney, while Raven Barse had seven rebounds. C-S was 15-for-45 shooting in the contest and made 2-of-3 free throws. The Jaguars won the JV game 39-28.

The Titans held a 33-24 advantage in rebounds at game's end and committed 14 turnovers, while C-S had 13 turnovers.

MVP (2-1) will host Sanborn Central/Woonsocket on Tuesday in Plankinton. C-S (2-2) will play at Wessington Springs on Monday.

MVP 4 13 20 34

C-S 6 12 24 32

Avon 59, Hartington Cedar Catholic (Neb.) 46

AVON — Avon earned its third prep girls basketball win of the season by taking down Hartington Cedar Catholic (Neb.) on Thursday night.

Lauren Sees sparked the Pirate offense by scoring 28 points and hauling in 11 rebounds. Livi Jurrens pitched in 10 points for Avon, while Cheylee Nagel dished out six assists. Avon was 20 of 45 from the field for 44 percent and 15 of 20 from the free-throw line for 75 percent.

Cedar Catholic was led by Maddie Wiseler who scored 10 points. Cedar Catholic was 16 of 44 from the field for 36 percent and 12 of 25 from the free throw line for 40 percent.

Avon (3-0) plays Hanson on Saturday at the Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

A 13 25 45 59

CC 6 20 33 46

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 49, Wolsey-Wessington 36

ARMOUR — Mattilynn Reiner powered Tripp-Delmont/Armour to a 49-36 girls basketball win over Wolsey-Wessington on Thursday in Armour.

Reiner posted 25 points and 17 rebounds in the win. Erica Koster had 5 steals and three assists. TDA shot 14-of-32 from the field for 35 percent, 4-16 on three-point attempts for 25 percent, and made 8-of-12 free-throw attempts for for 75 percent.

Jadyn McCready paced the Warbirds with 14 points while Taylor Sprecher grabbed seven rebounds. Wolsey-Wessington shot 12-of-59 from the field for 20 percent, was 1-of 4 on three-point attempts for 25 percent, and made 7-of-12 free-throw attempts for 58 percent.

TDA (4-0) plays Parkston on Monday in Parkston. Wolsey-Wessington (1-3) travels to Faulkton on Thursday to play Faulkton Area.

TDA 17 29 42 49

WW 7 19 25 36

Hitchcock-Tulare 51, Wessington Springs 41

WESSINGTON SPRINGS — Shanae Peterson tossed in a team-high 14 points to lead Hitchcock-Tulare to a 51-41 girls basketball win over Wessington Springs on Thursday in Wessington Springs.

Erin Barrie and Baylee Enander both netted eight points for the Patriots.

Maria Alonso paced Wessington Springs with 17 points, while Cadee Schelske contributed 14 points and six rebounds.

Wessington Springs out-rebounded Hitchcock-Tulare 34-30. The Spartans went 16-for-44 (36 percent) from the field, while the Patriots shot 18-for-54 (33 percent). Hitchcock-Tulare made 15-of-21 shots from the free-throw line. Wessington Springs shot 6-for-8 from the foul line.

Wessington Springs (2-2) will host Corsica-Stickney on Dec. 19 in Wessington Springs. Hitchcock-Tulare (3-0) will host Langford Area on Saturday in Hitchcock.

HT 10 25 42 51

WS 10 17 31 41

Burke/South Central 58, Winner 51

WINNER — Burke/South Central downed Winner 58-51 on Thursday night in high school girls basketball.

Madison Wischmann notched 17 points in the victory. Alexandra Fernau had seven assists, while Tressa Bull grabbed eight rebounds. The Cougars made 18-of-49 shots from the field for 36 percent and was 7-of-14 on three-point attempts for 50 percent.

Bella Swedlund tallied 10 point in the loss. Rachel Sherman had eight rebounds, while Abby Marts had three blocks. The Warriors made 15-of-73 shots for 20 percent and was 2-of-18 on three-point attempts for 11 percent.

Burke/South Central (1-2) plays Stuart, Nebraska on Saturday in Stuart. Winner (1-1) plays Sully Buttes on Monday in Winner.

B 11 32 43 58

W 12 30 38 51