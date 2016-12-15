Kernels' Carpenter to golf at DWU

"DWU has been at the top of the list for a long time," Carpenter said. "After talking with my parents, I decided it was the right place to go."

Carpenter, a two-time all-Eastern South Dakota Conference golfer, finished 33rd at this year's Class AA state tournament and finished 21st in 2015.

He said he's happy to be joining the Tiger program and to play under head coach Chris Gomez.

"It's going to be nice staying home and having my mom do all my laundry," Carpenter said. "To have the decision made and to know I'll be playing for a good coach and a good college, it's a great feeling. It's going to be a lot of fun."

Picking to play golf at DWU also means Carpenter will play plenty of competitive rounds at Wild Oak Golf Course in Mitchell.

"I've played Wild Oak for as long as I can remember," Carpenter said. "I've lived near the course, worked there, so there's plenty of history there."

Wahlen signs with Tiger soccer

The Mitchell High School team will be represented on the local college scene next season, as Dakota Wesleyan University announced the signing of Becca Wahlen.

Wahlen, a three-year starter on the MHS girls soccer team, will join the DWU women's soccer team in 2017. She is the first Mitchell native to join the Tiger women's soccer team under DWU head coach Clay Glasgow.

"I chose DWU because I knew in my heart it was the right decision to make," Wahlen said in a press release. "I have never been more sure about anything in my life than choosing to play soccer for such a great school. It is really a dream come true."

In 2016, Wahlen scored two goals for the Kernels, who finished with a 4-9-1 record. She was a three-year starter for Mitchell, playing forward.

At DWU, Wahlen plans to major in nursing.

"Rebecca is the first player that I have recruited locally and I'm really excited that she chose DWU," Glasgow said. "One of her strengths is that she will bring speed to the team. She is very athletic and that in itself could create a lot of problems for defenses."