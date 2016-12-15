Search
    Twins Caravan to visit Sioux Falls, Watertown, Aberdeen

    By Daily Republic Sports Today at 5:45 p.m.
    Minnesota Twins manager Paul Molitor (4) looks on prior to a 2016 Spring Training game at CenturyLink Sports Complex in Fort Myers, Florida. Molitor is among those who will visit South Dakota as part of the 2017 Twins Winter Caravan. (Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports)

    The annual Minnesota Twins Winter Caravan schedule was released Thursday, with three stops scheduled for South Dakota in 2017.

    Pitchers Brandon Kintzler and Ryan Pressly, along with team manager Paul Molitor and television broadcaster Dick Bremer will make the South Dakota swing.

    The group will be in Sioux Falls at the Elmen Center on the Augustana University campus at 6 p.m. Jan. 17. Seats are limited and tickets can be picked up at Results Radio in Sioux Falls or the Midco Customer Experience Center in Sioux Falls.

    On Jan. 18, the group will visit a school in Watertown at 11 a.m., before meeting with the public at 6:30 p.m. at the Dakota Event Center in Aberdeen.

    The caravan will visit 46 communities in Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin between Jan. 16 and Jan. 25.

