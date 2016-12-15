Twins Caravan to visit Sioux Falls, Watertown, Aberdeen

The group will be in Sioux Falls at the Elmen Center on the Augustana University campus at 6 p.m. Jan. 17. Seats are limited and tickets can be picked up at Results Radio in Sioux Falls or the Midco Customer Experience Center in Sioux Falls.

On Jan. 18, the group will visit a school in Watertown at 11 a.m., before meeting with the public at 6:30 p.m. at the Dakota Event Center in Aberdeen.

The caravan will visit 46 communities in Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin between Jan. 16 and Jan. 25.