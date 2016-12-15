Chamberlain's East/West Classic pairings announced
CHAMBERLAIN—The pairings for the 2015 East/West Classic in Chamberlain have been announced.
The day full of boys basketball games will begin at 11 a.m. on Dec. 28 at the Chamberlain Armory.
Centerville will face Lower Brule in the first game, followed by Douglas vs. West Central, Ethan vs. Douglas (girls basketball), Cheyenne-Eagle Butte vs. Belle Fourche, Chamberlain vs. Philip (girls basketball) and Lennox vs. Chamberlain.
Each game will start 25 minutes after the previous game.