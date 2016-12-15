Local event schedule filled with weather-related changes
With an impending snowstorm in the forecast and bitterly cold temperatures in line for the weekend, a number of area events have been postponed or cancelled.
Mitchell Activities Director Cory Aadland said Thursday that all of Mitchell's extracurricular events have been postponed. Makeup dates and times for the following events have yet to be determined:
• Debate at Brookings on Friday and Saturday
• Boys basketball vs. Rapid City Central on Friday and Rapid City Stevens on Saturday
• Girls Basketball at Rapid City Central on Friday and Rapid City Stevens on Saturday.
• The Jill McCormick gymnastics invitational scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Mitchell High School.
• Varsity wrestling tournament at Sioux Falls Washington Saturday
• Junior varsity Wrestling in Volga at Sioux Valley Saturday
• Middle school wrestling at Chamberlain Friday and at Watertown Saturday.
In addition, these area sporting events have also been postponed for this weekend:
• The Titan Invitational wrestling tournament scheduled for Saturday in Plankinton has been postponed. It will be made up Thursday, Dec. 22, starting at 2 p.m. .
• Winner at Miller boys basketball scheduled for Friday has been rescheduled for Jan. 26.
• Winner vs. Sully Buttes basketball doubleheader for Saturday has been postponed; the girls games will be played Monday, Dec. 19 in Winner; the boys basketball games will be played Jan. 16 in Winner.
• Winner will not travel to the Valentine, Nebraska wrestling tournament on Friday and Saturday.
• Chamberlain at Sioux Falls Christian boys basketball scheduled for Saturday has been postponed and rescheduled for Jan. 28 in Sioux Falls.
• The Stanley County gymnastics invitational scheduled for Saturday in Fort Pierre, which was to include, Chamberlain, Hot Springs, Kadoka Area, Philip and Wall, has been cancelled.