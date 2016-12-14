No. 8 Louisville routs SDSU women

The Cardinals (9-2) extended their winning streak to three games thanks to a strong start and finish to the first half. Louisville scored the game's first 11 points and then finished the first half on a 15-0 run to take a 38-14 lead.

Jones played a big role in getting the huge lead as she scored 12 points on 5-of-5 shooting in the first half, easily surpassing her previous high of eight points against Chattanooga on Nov. 21.

South Dakota State (8-3), which announced Wednesday that Macy Miller would miss the rest of the season, struggled without their leading scorer. The Jackrabbits committed a season-worst 30 turnovers and shot 19.6 percent from the field. They were led by Mitchell native Kerri Young's 13 points.

Myisha Hines-Allen and Syndey Zambrotta added 10 points each for Louisville.

South Dakota State returns home to face Bowling Green on Sunday, a team Louisville beat 83-58 on Nov. 19.

Big Picture

South Dakota State: Granted the Jackrabbits played one of the top teams in the country, but they seemed lost for major stretches of the game. Some of that could be due to missing Miller. Since she went out against Green Bay on Friday, the Jackrabbits have yet to shoot better than 33 percent from the field.

Louisville: What was considered a possible upset threat at the beginning of the season turned into a laugher early against the short-handed Jackrabbits. While the Cardinals struggled for a stretch in the first half, they still put on an impressive display against one of the top mid-major programs in Division I.