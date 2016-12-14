Bon Homme's Kortan to play baseball at SDSU

Playing prep baseball for Bon Homme/Scotland, Kortan has been a three-time first-team all-state selection, while pitching and also playing shortstop. Last season, he threw 26.2 innings, allowing seven hits and striking out 44 batters with an earned-run average of 0.34, while allowing just one walk in 10 games. He also has played successfully for the Tabor American Legion baseball team.

Kortan, who is the defending Class A long jump champion for Bon Homme in track and field, also participates in basketball and he was a two-time all-state pick in Class 9AA football.