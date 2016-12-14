DWU men shut down Jimmies

The Jimmies topped the Tigers in a 98-92 shootout in late November. DWU was better defensively on Wednesday, as it did not allow Jamestown to crack 60 points until under two minutes left.

DWU's offense also did its part. The Tigers shot 53.6 percent from the field and dished out a 28 team assists.

Jason Spicer tossed in a career-high 30 points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished out 10 assists. Trae Vandeberg and Tate Martin scored 15 points apiece. Kaleb Johnson drilled four 3-pointers off the bench and finished with 12 points.

DWU, which never trailed, built an early double-digit lead and coasted to the win. The Tigers led 52-37 at halftime.

The Tigers and Jimmies combined for 104 points in the second half of the last meeting. Jamestown managed just 28 points in the final 20 minutes on Wednesday.

The Tigers (11-3) will play in the Trip Sports Las Vegas Hoopla in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Dec. 20-21.

Check out mitchellrepublic.com and Thursday's print edition for more on the game.