DWU men shut down Jimmies

The Jimmies topped the Tigers in a 98-92 shootout in late November in Jamestown, North Dakota. DWU (11-3) was better defensively on Wednesday, as it did not allow Jamestown (7-7) to crack 60 points until under two minutes left.

"We have been working the last two weeks on defense because we kind of laid an egg up there," DWU junior guard Trae Vandeberg said. "We didn't play hard and tonight as a team, we played very hard."

Jason Spicer tossed in a career-high 30 points, dished out 10 assists, grabbed eight rebounds and blocked three shots. Vandeberg and Tate Martin scored 15 points apiece. Kaleb Johnson drilled four 3-pointers off the bench and finished with 12 points.

The Tigers shot 53.6 percent from the field and dished out a 28 team assists. DWU, the fourth highest scoring team in the nation, surpassed 90 points for the sixth time this season.

But it all started with defense.

"Jamestown is a really good team," DWU coach Matt Wilber said. "They have got a legitimate chance to win their league and I was just impressed with how we guarded a really good basketball tonight."

DWU, which never trailed, built an early double-digit lead and coasted to the win. The Tigers led 52-37 at halftime.

"We really played good defense to start the game and we got off to a good start defensively," Wilber said. "I thought our defense was the start of it."

DWU's defense helped it score easy points in transition. The Tigers drilled 12 3-pointers.

"When you don't have to take the ball out of the net every time, it is a lot easier to get runouts and layups and hit shots and get in the flow of the offense," Vandeberg said.

The Tigers and Jimmies combined for 104 points (52 apiece) in the second half of the last meeting. Jamestown managed just 28 points in the final 20 minutes on Wednesday.

"They are a good offensive team and holding them to that many points is a pretty big accomplishment for us," Spicer said.

Spicer, who scored over 20 points for the ninth time this season, set the tone for the Tigers. The post player scored 21 points in the first half.

"Spicer was just completely dominant, completely dominant," Wilber said. "I am running out of good things to say about him because he is so impressive."

So was Martin. The Mitchell native had 11 assists compared to just one turnover and once again pushed the pace for the Tigers.

"When you have got a guy like Tate Martin as your point guard and he can get the ball running when the defense can't get back and get set, you trust what he can do with the basketball," Wilber said.

Logan Brown led Jamestown with 18 points and Jake Hagler added 13. However, the Jimmies did not go off from 3-point range like the first meeting when they hit 14 triples.

"They have a lot of good players on their team and to hold them all down and to play good defense is what we want and that is what we did today," Vandeberg said.

The Tigers will play in the Trip Sports Las Vegas Hoopla in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Dec. 20-21. DWU will play NCAA Division III Dubuque (Iowa) and Central Christian (Kansas) at the event.

"We have two big games down there," Spicer said. "We are looking to take the steps in the right direction and that is we try to do all year. So hopefully we can keep doing that."

DWU 95, Jamestown 65

Jamestown (7-7): Logan Brown 6-13 2-3 18, Jake Hagler 6-12 0-0 13, Carter Keller 1-3 1-2 3, Riley Henderson 3-5 0-0 7, Jacob Havron 1-8 2-4 4, Kiwane Crowder 1-4 0-0 2, Daymeann Stewart 1-4 0-1 3, Vlad Stoicoviciu 1-2 1-1 3, Sam Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Christian Kvilvang 1-3 0-0 2, Jon Purintun 4-12 1-2 9, Connor Entzi 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 25-66 8-15 65.

Dakota Wesleyan (11-3): Trae Vandeberg 6-11 0-0 15, Nate Davis 2-5 1-1 6, Tate Martin 6-12 0-0 15, Ty Hoglund 3-9 0-0 6, Jason Spicer 13-19 3-3 30, Jacob Hinker 0-0 2-4 2, Bret Mattice 0-0 0-0 0, Kaleb Johnson 4-5 0-0 12, Collin Kramer 3-3 0-0 8, Tucker Berg 0-0 0-0 0, Aaron Ahmadu 0-3 0-0 0, Carter Brewster 0-1 0-0 0, Tyson Jenkins 0-1 0-0 0, Brendan Harter 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 37-69 9-12 95.

Halftime score: DWU 52-37. 3-point field goals: UJ 7-21 (Brown 4-7, Hagler 1-5, Keller 0-1, Henderson 1-2, Crowder 0-1, Stewart 1-2, Stoicoviciu 0-1, Kvilvang 0-1, Purintun 0-1); DWU 12-28 (Vandeberg 3-7, Davis 1-3, Martin 0-3, Spicer 1-1, Johnson 4-5, Ahmadu 0-2). Rebounds: UJ 30 (Henderson 6); DWU 38 (Vandeberg 9). Steals: UJ 2 (Brown 1, Hagler 1); DWU 3 (Vandeberg 1, Hoglund 1, Spicer 1). Assists: UJ 10 (Hagler 3); DWU 28 (Martin 11). Blocked shots: UJ 2 (Keller 1, Henderson 1); DWU 4 (Spicer 3). Turnovers: UJ 6; DWU 4. Fouls: UJ 20; DWU 18.