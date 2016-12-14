Klingaman becomes latest Kernel to commit to Tigers

The 6-foot-1, 210-pound Klingaman played center for the Kernels during their 11-1 Class 11AA championship season this past fall. He told The Daily Republic Wednesday that he was impressed by Tigers coach Ross Cimpl's program and his approach to football.

"I felt like that was where I belonged," he said. "Coach Cimpl is one of the best college coaches I've talked to. He's a guy that makes you feel welcomed and wants you to be part of what they're building."

Klingaman said he will receive an athletic and academic scholarship at DWU and he plans on majoring in nursing or a related field, which he said DWU's strong programs were an added factor.

"They've got a nice campus and they've got a lot of the academics that I'm interested in, as well," he said.

On the field, Klingaman was the center of the Kernels' powerful line, which averaged 45 points per game, more than 340 rushing yards per contest and nearly 400 yards of total offense.

Klingaman was the all-state center in Class 11AA football in 2016 and was the Class 11AA championship game's most outstanding lineman in Mitchell's 41-6 win over Harrisburg Nov. 11.

He said Dakota State had also offered him a scholarship and had interest from the University of Sioux Falls, Augustana University, Dordt (Iowa) and St. Olaf (Minn.).

From a position standpoint, Klingaman said he doesn't expect much change, as DWU plans to use him as a center or a guard.

"I've watched DWU quite a bit over the last few years and I felt like my playing style fit in with theirs," he said. "They play with an attitude and that's the way I approach the game, as well."

Klingaman is already the third Kernel senior to commit to playing DWU, joining running back Spencer Neugebauer from Saturday and his neighbor on the offensive line, guard Bryce Geraets, who committed to the Tigers on Tuesday.

"I really am going to appreciate the chance to play with the other guys again," he said. We won a championship for the Kernels and it's another chance to win some championships at DWU. I think we'll have a good team."

Klingaman drew one other parallel with MHS and DWU, he said. He noted that Cimpl frequently talks about players giving 100 percent effort, a similar refrain as current Kernel assistant and former Tiger head coach Joe Kramer, who coached DWU to five conference titles from 1984 to 1998.

"Coach Kramer preached that all the time, about giving 100 percent. I'm looking forward to playing that way for four more years and giving it my all," he said.