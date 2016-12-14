SDSU's Miller to miss rest of season with knee injury

The preseason player of the year in the Summit League tore the anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus in her knee during a game Dec. 9 against Green Bay.

Miller, who started the first nine games for the Jackrabbits, will apply for a medical redshirt from The Summit League for an extra year of eligibility, the school said. In Division I, medical redshirts are eligible to those who play less than 30 percent of their team's games during the season.

It's not the first time Miller has faced a knee injury. The former Kernel suffered a season-ending knee injury when she was a high school freshman, as well.

The Jackrabbits (8-2) play at No. 8-ranked Louisville Wednesday.