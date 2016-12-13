Abiah Plastow powered Ethan with 22 points and seven rebounds. Storm netted 12 points in the win.

Michael Maas led Andes Central/Dakota Christian with 21 points and seven boards. Cliff Johnson contributed eight points and eight rebounds.

ACDC outrebounded Ethan 27-23. The Rustlers committed 13 turnovers, while the Thunder had eight turnovers. Ethan shot 17-for-37 from the field and ACDC went 18-for-50 from the field. Ethan nailed three 3-pointers.

Ethan made 6-for-13 free throw attempts. ACDC went 11-for-16 from the free-throw line.

Ethan (1-1) will play at James Valley Christian in Dec. 20 in Huron. ACDC (0-2) will play at Marty on Thursday.

ACDC 14 20 30 39 47

E 10 16 25 39 49

Mount Vernon/Plankinton 67, West Central 46

PLANKINTON — Mount Vernon/Plankinton head coach Eric Denning recorded his 300th career win as the Titans rolled to a 67-46 win over West Central in a high school boys basketball contest on Tuesday night in Plankinton.

MVP shot 39 percent from the field, 33 percent on 3-point attempts, 57 percent from the free-throw line, and outrebounded the Trojans by four. Dane Rihanek led the Titans with 14 points. Devin Rihanek led all players with 10 rebounds on the night.

WC shot 32 percent from the field, 26 percent on 3-point attempts, 50 percent from the free-throw line, and committed nine more turnovers than MVP. Tyndall Petterson led the Trojans in both points and rebounds with 13 points and seven rebounds. Nick Nagel added 12 points while dishing out four assists for West Central.

MVP (2-0) plays Corsica-Stickney on Thursday in Corsica. West Central (0-3) plays Wagner on Friday in Hartford.

WC 16 25 33 46

MVP 18 33 51 67

North Central (Neb.) 58, Burke/South Central 53

BURKE — North Central, Nebraska overcame a four-point deficit after three quarters to earn a 58-53 boys basketball victory over Burke/South Central on Tuesday night in Burke.

Donald Irvin tallied 16 points and nine rebounds for the Cougars. Jaden Frank added 15 points, while Tyrone Mizner contributed nine points.

No other statistics were available.

Burke/South Central (0-2) play Platte-Geddes on Thursday in Burke.

B/SC 16 33 46 53

NC 16 30 42 58

Corsica-Stickney 83, Avon 37

AVON — Corsica-Stickney started off its boys basketball season with a convincing 83-37 win over Avon on Tuesday night.

The Jaguars shot 54 percent from the floor, 66 percent from the free-throw line, and only committed nine turnovers. Cordel Menning sparked the Jaguar offense with 24 points and five rebounds. Teammate Clayton Menning added 18 points, while Kyle Menning contributed to the victory with eight rebounds.

The Pirates shot 26 percent from the floor, 52 percent from the free-throw line, and committed 19 turnovers in the game. Dylan Raysby and Tate Wynia both scored nine points for Avon. Raysby also contributed five rebounds.

Corsica-Stickney won the JV game 52-20.

Corsica-Stickney (1-0) plays Mount Vernon/Plankinton on Thursday in Corsica. Avon (0-1) plays Bridgewater-Emery on Friday in Bridgewater.

CS 20 51 69 83

A 10 13 24 37

Sully Buttes 62, Lyman 23

PRESHO — Sully Buttes held Lyman to six points in the second half as they cruised to a 62-23 high school boys basketball victory on Tuesday night.

Sully Buttes received 19 points and 11 rebounds from Lincoln Jordre in the victory. Devan Kleven netted 13 points, while Nick Wittler logged 11 points for the Chargers.

Jesse Schindler posted eight points in the loss for Lyman, while Kyle Welter tallied 11 rebounds. The Raiders shot 14 percent from the field in the loss and 60 percent from the free-throw line.

Sully Buttes (1-1) plays Winner on Saturday in Winner. Lyman (0-2) plays Rapid City Christian on Friday in Rapid City.

SB 16 38 53 62

L 10 17 20 23

Chester Area 87, Howard 19

HOWARD — No. 3 Chester Area blitzed Howard 87-19 on Tuesday night in high school boys basketball action. Chester Area led 44-9 at halftime.

The Flyers shot 78 percent from the field, 71 percent on three-point attempts, and 63 percent from the free-throw line. Austin Eppard led Chester Area with 24 points, while Devin Eppard registered 11 points, six rebounds and six steals in the win.

The Tigers shot 27 percent from the field, 67 percent on three-point attempts, and 63 percent from the free-throw line. Connor Hamilton posted eight points and six rebounds in the loss for Howard.

Chester Area (1-1) plays Tri-Valley on Friday in Chester. Howard (0-2) plays McCook Central/Montrose in Howard on Friday.

Colome 64, Marty 44

COLOME — Colome picked up its first win of the season by knocking off Marty 64-44 in prep boys basketball action on Tuesday night.

No stats were reported.

Colome (1-0) plays Gregory on Thursday in Gregory. Marty (0-3) plays Andes Central/Dakota Christian on Thursday in Marty.

Parkston 43, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 41

ARMOUR — Parkston edged Tripp-Delmont/Armour 43-41 in high school boys basketball action on Tuesday night.

No stats were reported.

Parkston (1-0) plays Chamberlain on Friday in Parkston. Tripp-Delmont/Armour (0-2) plays Sanborn Central/Woonsocket on Thursday in Armour.

Girls Basketball

Avon 55, Corsica-Stickney 34

AVON — No. 4 Avon outscored Corsica-Stickney 19-4 in the third quarter en route to a 55-34 high school girls basketball victory on Tuesday night.

The Pirates shot 46 percent from the field and 53 percent from the free-throw line. Cheylee Nagel led the Pirates in scoring with 17 points while Livi Jurrens added another 12 points for Avon. Lauren Sees was the leading Pirate rebounder with six boards.

The Jaguars shot 27 percent from the field and 66 percent from the free-throw line. Courtney Menning had 14 points for Corsica-Stickney. Bridget Burke registered eight points on the night.

Avon (2-0) plays Hartington Cedar Catholic, Nebraska on Thursday in Avon. Corsica-Stickney (2-1) plays Mount Vernon/Plankinton on Thursday in Corsica.

C 7 18 22 34

A 8 20 39 55

Bridgewater-Emery 52, Viborg-Hurley 47

BRIDGEWATER—Bridgewater-Emery picked up its first win of the season, topping Viborg-Hurley 52-47 in prep girls basketball action on Tuesday in Bridgewater.

Brenda Kayser scored 18 points and Abbi Arend added nine points for the Huskies in the win. Marta Quintas had nine rebounds and four steals as the team pulled down 24 total rebounds and went 13-of-54 for 24 percent from the field.

For Viborg-Hurley, Sydney Voss had 19 points and Kristen Rowley added 19 points and 12 rebounds for a double-double. The Cougars had 23 turnovers and went 16-of-41 from the field for 37 percent shooting.

Bridgewater-Emery (1-1) plays Canistota on Saturday in Emery. Viborg-Hurley (0-2) plays Irene-Wakonda on Friday in Wakonda.

BE 10 18 31 52

VH 11 22 36 47

North Central (Neb.) 57, Burke/South Central 29

BURKE—North Central, Nebraska downed Burke/South Central 57-29 in a high school girls basketball game on Tuesday in Burke.

Alexandra Fernau led the Cougars with 14 points, four rebounds and two steals. Ryahna Schweigert added eight points and five rebounds, while Tressa Bull netted seven points. Teah Serr dished out three assists for BSC.

Rachel Stewart paced North Central with 15 points and seven rebounds. Caitlin Orton and Jaycee Flemming scored 12 and 10 points respectively in the win.

Burke/South Central was outrebounded 30-20 and committed 20 turnovers. The Cougars won the JV game 49-25.

Burke/South Central (0-2) will play at Winner on Thursday.

NC 14 35 51 57

B/SC 5 11 23 29

Colome 76, Marty 69

COLOME — Colome scored 27 points in the fourth quarter to earn a 76-69 victory over Marty in high school girls basketball action on Tuesday night.

Callie Heath led the Colome charge by scoring 31 points and pulling down 14 rebounds. Rayne Hermsen and Makayla Shippy added 10 points apiece for the Cowboys.

Colome shot 27-of-51 from the field and 1-of-2 on three-point attempts on the night. The Cowboys had 42 rebounds.

No individual statistics were available for Marty. Colome won the JV contest 29-23.

Colome (1-2) plays Gregory on Thursday in Gregory. Marty (1-2) plays Andes Central/Dakota Christian on Thursday in Marty.

C 21 31 49 76

M 19 38 58 69

Canistota 44, Colman-Egan 43

COLMAN—Kalli Ortman hit two free throws with no time remaining to lift Canistota to a 44-43 win over Colman-Egan on Tuesday in a high school girls basketball contest in Colman.

Ortman finished with a game-high 20 points and hauled in nine rebounds. Mikenzie Kirby added nine points and seven boards for the Hawks.

Braiden Westley led Colman-Egan with 19 points and eight rebounds. Burgin Groos added six points and 12 rebounds for Colman-Egan.

Canistota made 12-of-42 field goals in the game and was 19-for-26 on free throws, outrebounding C-E 31-25 for the game. C-E was 14-for-43 shooting and made 13-of-21 free throws.

Canistota (1-0) will host Iroquois on Friday. Colman-Egan (0-2) will host Oldham-Ramona/Rutland on Thursday.

C 15 25 33 44

C-E 7 16 28 43

Ethan 53, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 19

ETHAN—Class B No. 2 Ethan topped Andes Central/Dakota Christian 53-19 in high school girls basketball action on Tuesday in Ethan.

Karly Gustafson led the Rustlers with 15 points and six rebounds, while Ellie Hohn added 11 points and six steals. Rachel Hawkins dished out seven assists for Ethan.

Beulah Black Cloud and Mackenzie Muckey paced Andes Central/Dakota Christian with five points apiece. Muckey collected four rebounds.

Ethan outrebounded AC/DC 22-10. The Thunder turned the ball over 26 times, while Ethan committed 17 turnovers.

Ethan (2-0) will play at Scotland on Saturday. Andes Central/Dakota Christian (3-1) will play at Marty on Thursday.

E 16 32 42 53

ACDC 1 6 11 19

Howard 62, Chester Area 38

HOWARD — Howard raced out to a 18-4 first quarter lead and never looked back in a 62-38 girls prep basketball victory over Chester Area.

Bailey Rudebusch notched a double-double for the Tigers with 15 points and 11 rebounds, while Hilary Albrecht added 11 points and Sarah Borgers contributed 10 points. Howard shot 24-of-53 from the field, was 11-of-20 on free throws, and pulled down 39 rebounds in the contest.

Hailey Ewoldt led the Flyers with nine points. Chester Area shot 13-of-45 from the field, was 11-of-23 from the free-throw line, and pulled down 25 rebounds on the night.

Howard (3-0) plays McCook Central/Montrose on Friday in Howard. Chester Area (1-2) plays Tri-Valley on Friday in Chester.

C 4 17 24 38

H 18 34 49 62

Platte-Geddes 47, Kimball/White Lake 42

KIMBALL—Jada Nelson had 16 points to help the Platte-Geddes girls basketball team pick up a road win at Kimball/White Lake 47-42 on Tuesday.

Hallie Hallock added 10 points for the Black Panthers, while Hailey Wagner had nine points off the bench.

Brooklyn Donald had 10 points and nine rebounds and Whitney Hinker had 10 points and five assists for KWL. Heather Munsen added nine points of her own.

Platte-Geddes was 17-of-49 shooting and made 10-of-16 free throws. They had 40 rebounds and 12 turnovers. Kimball/White Lake was 15-of-52 shooting and made 5-of-17 free throws. KWL had 33 rebounds and 13 turnovers.

Platte-Geddes (1-1) will head to Gregory on Friday. KWL (1-2) plays at Mitchell Christian on Thursday.

PG 16 23 35 47

KWL 14 21 32 42

Menno 57, Scotland 40

SCOTLAND—Menno scored 34 first-half points Tuesday to pick up its first win of the girls basketball season, leaving with a 57-40 win over the Highlanders.

Menno had three players in double figures, led by Paige Heckenlaible's 13 points and six rebounds, while adding four steals. Ashton Vaith had 12 points and six rebounds and Morgan Edelman had 11 points for the Wolves.

For Scotland, Taylor Bietz had 11 points and Taylor Gall had 10 points and 16 rebounds in a double-double effort. Shannon Fanning added nine bounds.

Menno (1-2) will take on Iroquois on Monday at the Corn Palace. Scotland (1-1) is at Bon Homme on Thursday.

M 17 34 49 57

S 8 20 34 40

Santee (Neb.) 52, Freeman Academy/Marion 46

SANTEE, Neb.—Freeman Academy/Marion dropped a 52-46 high school girls basketball contest to Santee, (Neb.) on Tuesday in Santee, Nebraska.

No stats were reported.

Freeman Academy/Marion (0-3) plays Walthill, Nebraska on Saturday in Freeman.

Lyman 62, Stanley County 36

FORT PIERRE—Lyman earned a 62-36 win over Stanley County in high school girls basketball action on Tuesday in Fort Pierre.

No stats were reported.

Lyman (3-0) plays Rapid City Christian on Friday in Rapid City. Stanley County (0-2) plays Philip on Thursday in Philip.

