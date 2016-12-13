Kernel boys drop season opener

"This looked like the first game of the year for us," Mitchell head coach Erik Skoglund said after the game. "We're not going to make excuses. They made us play bad on offense and we're only going to get better."

In the first quarter, Mitchell scored on its first two possessions, but Aberdeen Central countered with two 3-pointers. From there, the Golden Eagles opened their first 10-point lead at 17-7 midway through the opening frame and closed the quarter with a 26-13 lead.

At halftime, Aberdeen Central has pushed its lead to 37-20.

Skoglund pointed out one particular stretch in the first half, Mitchell had seven possessions of one pass or less, resulting in zero points.

"They immediately scored on us for 14 points," Skoglund said. "That's how you find yourself down 17 (points) at half."

Aberdeen Central (1-1) went on to score 43 points in the second half to earn the win, but Golden Eagle head coach Brent Norberg credited his team's strong start.

"It was huge because we didn't get off to a good start on Friday," said Norberg, whose team fell to Sturgis 63-60 last week. "Getting off to a good start on the road is always huge. It gives you confidence."

Cannon Hannigan led the Golden Eagles with 15 points, while Nate Rook added 13 points and five assists and Cole Bergan chipped in 13 points and nine rebounds.

The Golden Eagles went 29-of-59 from the field for 49 percent shooting and had seven 3-pointers, while going 15-of-19 from the free-throw line. Many of Aberdeen Central's 3-pointers came against Mitchell's zone defense in the first half.

The Kernels (0-1) went on to play man-to-man defense for the entire second half.

"Defensively, we decided if we're going down, we're going down playing man," Skoglund said. "We gave too many baseline drives and we were not at our best."

Connor Morgan led Mitchell with a game-high 19 points, while Carter Cavanaugh and Cody Reichelt each chipped in six points and Ryland DeVries added five points. Reichelt led the Kernels with four rebounds as Mitchell was outrebounded 32-26, which included 11 offensive rebounds for the Golden Eagles.

"They took so many more shots because of that," Skoglund said about his team's defensive rebounding. "We had 21 turnovers. We have to reverse that number to 12. We liked our intensity, but our execution was poor and we'll work on that."

Mitchell finished the game 15-of-38 from the field for 39 percent, 3-of-12 from behind the arc for 25 percent and 11-of-19 from the line.

"Defensively, we were a lot better," Norberg said. "We didn't give away many easy shots, everything was challenged and didn't give away any second shots."

Looking to rebound, the Kernels take on Rapid City Central at 7 p.m. on Friday at the Corn Palace.

NOTES: Mitchell homecoming king Taylor Reichelt scored two points in the game's final seconds.

Subvarsity scores:

JV: Mitchell won 44-41. Baley Miller led the Kernels with 13 points.

Sophomores: Aberdeen won 49-30. Carter Jacobsen led Mitchell with nine points.

Aberdeen Central (1-1)

Nate Rook 4-8 3-3 13, Christian Goetz 3-7 0-2 7, Jonah Dohrer 3-11 0-0 7, Cannon Hannigan 7-11 0-0 15, Cole Bergan 3-8 7-8 13, Mason Flakus 2-4 00 4, Collin Stoebner 3-3 3-4 9, Noah Forkel 0-0 0-0 0, Drew Geier 1-1 0-0 3, Brandon Kusler 3-5 0-0 7. TOTALS: 29-59, 15-19.

Mitchell (0-1)

Jed Schmidt 0-4 2-4 2, Connor Morgan 5-12 7-8 19, Elijah Pommer 1-1 1-3 3, Carter Cavanaugh 3-8 0-0 6, Cody Reichelt 3-5 0-0 6, Jordon Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Ryland DeVries 2-4 0-0 5, Sam Mock 0-1 0-0 0, Baley Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Vincent Michael 0-0 1-2 1, Cooper Knutson 0-0 0-0 0, Tayler Reichelt 1-1 0-0 2, Craig Huff 0-0 0-0 0, Michael Loudner 0-1 0-0 0. TOTALS: 15-38, 11-19.

AC 26 37 57 80

M 13 20 34 44

Field goal percentage: AC: 49, M: 39; 3-point goals: AC: 7-24 (Rook 2, Goetz 1-3, Dohrer 1-4, Hannigan 1-4, Geier 1-1, Kusler 1-3, Bergan 0-2, Flakus 0-1, Palmer 0-1), M: 3-12 (Morgan 2-6, DeVries 1-1, Cavanaugh 0-3, Mock 0-1, Loudner 0-1); Rebounds: AC: 32 (Bergan 9), M: 26 (Reichelt 4); Assists: AC: 18 (Rook 5), M: 10 (Schmidt 4); Fouls: AC: 17, M: 16; Fouled out: AC: (none), M: (none); Turnovers: AC: 12, M: 21.