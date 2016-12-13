Mudder tabbed as 2nd team All-American

Mudder started all 11 games for the Tigers this past season. He recorded 57 tackles, 9.5 sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss. Mudder finished the season ranked No. 9 in the NAIA in total sacks. Mudder ended his Tiger career with 177 total tackles.

Mudder was a two-time Great Plains Athletic Conference first-team selection. He is the first DWU All-American since wide receiver Anthony Muilenburg was a second-teamer in 2013.