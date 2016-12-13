Mudder tabbed as 2nd team All-American
Dakota Wesleyan University senior defensive lineman Brady Mudder was named a second team All-American, by the American Football Coaches Association.
Mudder started all 11 games for the Tigers this past season. He recorded 57 tackles, 9.5 sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss. Mudder finished the season ranked No. 9 in the NAIA in total sacks. Mudder ended his Tiger career with 177 total tackles.
Mudder was a two-time Great Plains Athletic Conference first-team selection. He is the first DWU All-American since wide receiver Anthony Muilenburg was a second-teamer in 2013.