Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    DWU basketball teams drop in latest polls

    By Daily Republic Sports Today at 4:40 p.m.
    Dakota Wesleyan's Tate Martin (11) drives past York College's Johnny Cooksey (3) during the second round of the NAIA Division II men's national tournament last season at the College of the Ozarks in Point Lookout, MO. (Matt Gade/Republic)

    The Dakota Wesleyan University basketball teams dropped in the latest NAIA Division II polls.

    The Tiger women fell from No. 1 to tied for No. 8 in the latest poll, while the men moved down two slots from No. 10 to No. 12.

    The DWU women went 2-2 since the last poll on Nov. 29. The Tiger women defeated Morningside College and Doane University, while they lost to Concordia University and Hastings College. The DWU women (11-2, 5-2 Great Plains Athletic Conference) will host St. Mary at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Corn Palace.

    The DWU men went 3-1 since the last poll. The Tiger men defeated Morningside, Doane, Hastings and lost to Concordia. DWU (10-3, 6-1) will host Jamestown at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Corn Palace.

    Explore related topics:sportsdakota wesleyannaiapolls
    Advertisement
    randomness