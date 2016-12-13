DWU basketball teams drop in latest polls

The DWU women went 2-2 since the last poll on Nov. 29. The Tiger women defeated Morningside College and Doane University, while they lost to Concordia University and Hastings College. The DWU women (11-2, 5-2 Great Plains Athletic Conference) will host St. Mary at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Corn Palace.

The DWU men went 3-1 since the last poll. The Tiger men defeated Morningside, Doane, Hastings and lost to Concordia. DWU (10-3, 6-1) will host Jamestown at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Corn Palace.