Parkston's Bietz to wrestle at SDSU

Bietz, a two-time Daily Republic wrestler of the year, was 45-1 a year ago and won the Class B 152-pound state championship, with 25 of those victories coming via pinfall.

Bietz won state championships at 113 pounds as a eighth-grader with a 47-3 record in 2013 and 145 pounds as a sophomore in 2015 with a 48-6 record. He was third as a seventh-grader (106 pounds) and as a freshman (132 pounds).

He's on the roster at 160 pounds for the Trojans this season, but has yet to compete on the mat.

Bietz already has the school record for wins, with a record of 225 wins and 21 losses. He has more than 100 pins for his career and has joined Riley Reiff as the only Trojan in school history to win three individual state championships.

Bietz was a grappler for the Trojans during their three straight Class B team titles from 2013-15. Last year, Parkston finished second as a team at the state tournament.

