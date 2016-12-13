Search
    Week of Dec. 12 South Dakota Sportswriters Association Polls

    By Daily Republic Sports Today at 12:00 a.m.

    The South Dakota Sportswriters Association high school basketball polls for the week of Dec. 12 are below. Teams are listed with first-place votes in parentheses, record and vote points.

    BOYS

    CLASS AA

    1. RC Stevens (3) 1-0 28

    2. SF O'Gorman (2) 0-0 23

    3. SF Lincoln (1) 1-0 19

    4. SF Washington 1-1 16

    5. Brandon Valley (1) 2-0 13

    Other receiving votes: Sturgis 3, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 2, Aberdeen Central 1.

    CLASS A

    1. SF Christian (6) 2-0 27

    2. St. Thomas More 1-1 25

    3. Sioux Valley (1) 2-0 20

    4. Chamberlain 1-0 7

    5. Winner 1-0 6

    Other receiving votes: Aberdeen Roncalli 5, Tea Area 4, Dell Rapids 3, Dakota Valley 2, Madison 1.

    CLASS B

    1. Warner (6) 0-0 32

    2. Potter County (1) 0-0 22

    T3. Chester Area 0-0 15

    T3. White River 1-0 15

    5. Langford Area 0-0 8

    Other receiving votes: Corsica-Stickney (1) 6, Bridgewater-Emery 2, Irene-Wakonda 2, Canistota 1.

    GIRLS

    CLASS AA

    1. Aberdeen Central (7) 1-0 35

    2. Brandon Valley 2-0 17

    3. SF Washington 1-1 15

    T4. Harrisburg 0-1 13

    T4. SF Roosevelt 1-0 13

    Others receiving votes: SF Lincoln 11, SF O'Gorman 1.

    CLASS A

    1. St. Thomas More (7) 2-0 35

    2. Winner 1-0 26

    3. West Central 2-0 15

    4. Hamlin 1-0 12

    T5. MCM 2-0 8

    T5. Webster Area 1-1 8

    Other receiving votes: Todd County 1.

    CLASS B

    1. Sully Buttes (6) 1-0 34

    2. Ethan (1) 1-0 27

    3. Sanborn Central/Woon. 1-0 22

    4. Avon 1-0 12

    5. Warner 1-0 7

    Other receiving votes: Northwestern 1, De Smet 1, Freeman 1.

