Week of Dec. 12 South Dakota Sportswriters Association Polls
The South Dakota Sportswriters Association high school basketball polls for the week of Dec. 12 are below. Teams are listed with first-place votes in parentheses, record and vote points.
BOYS
CLASS AA
1. RC Stevens (3) 1-0 28
2. SF O'Gorman (2) 0-0 23
3. SF Lincoln (1) 1-0 19
4. SF Washington 1-1 16
5. Brandon Valley (1) 2-0 13
Other receiving votes: Sturgis 3, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 2, Aberdeen Central 1.
CLASS A
1. SF Christian (6) 2-0 27
2. St. Thomas More 1-1 25
3. Sioux Valley (1) 2-0 20
4. Chamberlain 1-0 7
5. Winner 1-0 6
Other receiving votes: Aberdeen Roncalli 5, Tea Area 4, Dell Rapids 3, Dakota Valley 2, Madison 1.
CLASS B
1. Warner (6) 0-0 32
2. Potter County (1) 0-0 22
T3. Chester Area 0-0 15
T3. White River 1-0 15
5. Langford Area 0-0 8
Other receiving votes: Corsica-Stickney (1) 6, Bridgewater-Emery 2, Irene-Wakonda 2, Canistota 1.
GIRLS
CLASS AA
1. Aberdeen Central (7) 1-0 35
2. Brandon Valley 2-0 17
3. SF Washington 1-1 15
T4. Harrisburg 0-1 13
T4. SF Roosevelt 1-0 13
Others receiving votes: SF Lincoln 11, SF O'Gorman 1.
CLASS A
1. St. Thomas More (7) 2-0 35
2. Winner 1-0 26
3. West Central 2-0 15
4. Hamlin 1-0 12
T5. MCM 2-0 8
T5. Webster Area 1-1 8
Other receiving votes: Todd County 1.
CLASS B
1. Sully Buttes (6) 1-0 34
2. Ethan (1) 1-0 27
3. Sanborn Central/Woon. 1-0 22
4. Avon 1-0 12
5. Warner 1-0 7
Other receiving votes: Northwestern 1, De Smet 1, Freeman 1.