Marlin boys clipped by Watertown

After Watertown led 2-1 after two periods, each team scored three goals in the final period, including a pair of Laker goals in the first 35 seconds of the period to put Watertown up 4-1. Mitchell rallied from there, with goals from Alexander Bergeson, Jake Jarman on a power play and Austin Kerr, the last of which tying the game with 9:02 left in regulation before Dailey's game winner.

Bryce Geraets got the Marlins on the board in the second period, with a power play goal, assisted by Jesse Grosdidier and Kerr. Bergeson also had an assist in the loss, in which Mitchell was outshot 44-26.

Joshua Loecker took the loss in net, making 39 saves for Mitchell.

The Marlins (0-2) will now be away from game action for nearly three weeks, before traveling to Sioux Falls West on Dec. 30.