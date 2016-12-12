Avon, Hanson to kick off Edith Sanford Classic Saturday
For the second straight season, the girls basketball teams from Hanson and Avon will kick off the Edith Sanford Breast Center Girls Pentagon Classic Saturday.
The Beavers and Pirates will play at 10:30 a.m. at the Sanford Pentagon, the first of eight games being played. Hanson won the 2015 meeting, 45-29.
South Dakota schools include Hanson, Avon, Parker, Dakota Valley, Aberdeen Roncalli, Sioux Falls O'Gorman, St. Thomas More, Sioux Falls Washington, Sioux Falls Lincoln and Sioux Falls Roosevelt.
Moorhead, St. Michael-Albertville and Worthington will visit from Minnesota, Wynot from Nebraska and Western Christian from Iowa.