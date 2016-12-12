Avon, Hanson to kick off Edith Sanford Classic Saturday

The Beavers and Pirates will play at 10:30 a.m. at the Sanford Pentagon, the first of eight games being played. Hanson won the 2015 meeting, 45-29.

South Dakota schools include Hanson, Avon, Parker, Dakota Valley, Aberdeen Roncalli, Sioux Falls O'Gorman, St. Thomas More, Sioux Falls Washington, Sioux Falls Lincoln and Sioux Falls Roosevelt.

Moorhead, St. Michael-Albertville and Worthington will visit from Minnesota, Wynot from Nebraska and Western Christian from Iowa.