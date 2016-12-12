The freshman's 2016-17 season is off to blazing start with an 11-0 record, including a 5-1 win over Brookings' Eddie Miller, the Class A defending state champion, on Dec. 5.

He backed up knocking off the defending champ by blowing away the heavyweight field at the 35-team Rapid City Invitational on Friday and Saturday in Rapid City. Hutmacher claimed the championship in style, recording five pins in five matches.

"It's really common to see a lightweight kid to do really well at a young age, but they're usually wrestling someone around their age group," Chamberlain head coach John Donovan said. "This is more of a rarity. He's placed as an eighth-grader against junior and seniors. That's maturity."

Last year as an eighth-grader, Hutmacher was the only wrestler at 285 pounds, below sophomore grade level in either Class A or B, to place at the state tournament. He finished in fifth place in Class A, having dropped a 3-1 decision to a senior in the semifinal round.

The strong start to his freshman campaign has come as no surprise for Donovan.

"Everybody says he's a freshman, but he's been a three-year letterwinner," said Donovan, who noted Hutmacher qualified for the state tournament as a seventh-grader. "He puts time in the weight room during the offseason and he's got a lot stronger."

For his dominance on the mat last week, Hutmacher has been named The Daily Republic's athlete of the week, an honor voted upon by the newspaper's sports staff.

Donovan praised Hutmacher's offseason work ethic, adding his freshman grappler attended plenty of camps and turned himself into an "all-around athlete."

The extra work has already paid off for Hutmacher, who had one pin in 35 seconds at the Rapid City tournament and only had one match reach the third period.

While Donovan said the heavyweight division this past tournament "wasn't the deepest," he wasn't going to take anything away from the effort and performance Hutmacher had in a field of 32 wrestlers from North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming.

"A lot guys won't wrestle as well if the competition isn't there, but we challenged him to see if we could pin everyone," Donovan said. "He never trailed in any match and really went after it. He had a fire in him and he wanted to win that championship."

In the championship match against Aberdeen Central's Kaden Johnson, Donovan said Hutmacher weathered an early ambush from Johnson in the opening minute only to settle down and earn the win by pinfall at 3 minutes and 28 seconds.

"We really worked on some of the setups to his takedowns and he's about 20 pounds bigger than he was last year," Donovan said. "We are getting him to use his weight to hold opponents down. He moves really well for a heavyweight and has really good feet. It's fun to watch."

Only three meets into the season, Hutmacher's perfect 11-0 record will be tough to maintain. The Cubs will compete in 10 more meets before the Region 3A meet on Feb. 18 in Mitchell and the Mitchell-area is stacked with talented wrestlers in the 285-pound weight division in both Class A and B, including Winner Area's Tre'Zen Doren (Class B runner-up last year), Wagner's Truman Ashes (Class B state champion last year), as well as Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes' Austin Moore and Burke/Gregory's Colten Nelson, both of whom were state placewinners in 2016.

Donovan said it's important for Hutmacher to continue to see top-notch competition to be prepared for a run for a state title run. He also added his standout freshman won't shy away from putting in extra work or making necessary changes throughout the grind of the wrestling season.

"In the practice room, he works hard and does what he has to do to make himself better," Donovan said. "Every since he's come on the varsity team, he's been more than willing to listen and try new ideas."

Hutmacher and Cubs will compete at the Madison Invite on Saturday in Madison.