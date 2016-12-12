Area high school basketball: Huskies shoot past Cardinals

Jamin Arend had 10 points and Sawyer Schultz added nine points, eight rebounds and nine assists for the Huskies.

For the Cardinals, Connor Libis had nine points and Logan Gasper had eight rebounds for Cardinals.

B-E had 50 rebounds to DRSM's 26 and forced 23 Cardinals' turnovers. The Huskies had 20 turnovers and made 25-of-57 field goal attempts, along with 4-of-9 free throws.

The Cardinals were 7-of-51 shooting and 3-of-4 from the line.

Bridgewater-Emery (1-0) host Avon on Friday at Bridgewater. DRSM is 0-2 and hosts Estelline on Friday.

DRSM 2 10 12 18

B-E 13 35 48 57

Chamberlain 61, Gregory 39

GREGORY—Chamberlain senior Seth Friesz recorded his 1,000th point as the Chamberlain Cubs topped the Gregory Gorillas in high school basketball action on Monday in Gregory.

Friesz led all scorers with 26 points, while Dodge Knippling added 12 points and nine rebounds in the win.

The Class A No. 4 ranked Cubs made 21 of 42 field goals and went 7-of-10 from the foul line.

For Gregory, Aaron Voigt and Jayd VanDerWerff each had 10 points as the Gorillas went 14-of-45 from the field and 6-of-9 on free throws.

Chamberlain (2-0) plays Parkston on Friday in Parkston, while Gregory (0-1) plays Colome on Thursday in Gregory.

C 20 34 47 61

G 8 19 25 39

Scotland 63, Viborg-Hurley 45

HURLEY—Travis Skorepa's double-double pushed Scotland past Viborg-Hurley 63-45 in a high school boys basketball game on Monday in Hurley.

Skorepa had 13 points and 13 rebounds, while Tanner Skorepa and Tanner VanDriel each added 15 points. Bryan Vaughan had 12 points and seven assists for the Highlanders in the win.

Viborg-Hurley was led by Brady Patterson's seven points.

Scotland (2-0) plays Bon Homme on Friday in Scotland, while Viborg-Hurley (1-1) plays Irene-Wakonda on Friday in Wakonda.

S 13 28 45 63

VH 10 15 30 45

Redfield/Doland 55, Wessington Springs 26

WESSINGTON SPRINGS—Redfield/Doland earned a 55-26 win over Wessington Springs in prep boys basketball action on Monday in Wessington Springs.

Dalton Howe led the Pheasants with 22 points, while Alan Masat chipped in 16 points.

For the Spartans, John Witte had 16 points and Jordan Linn finished with six points.

Redfield/Doland (3-0) plays Groton Area on Thursday in Redfield. Wessington Springs (0-1) hosts Hitchcock-Tulare on Thursday in Wessington Springs.

R/D 12 33 53 55

WS 9 15 24 26

Menno 61, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 37

TRIPP—Three players combined for 52 points to power Menno to a 61-37 win over Tripp-Delmont/Armour in boys basketball action on Saturday in Tripp.

Jacob Hertz led the Wolves with 20 points, while Trey Bohlmann added 19 points. Bohlmann grabbed 13 rebounds and Hertz collected 12 boards.

Spencer Schultz recorded 13 points, five assists and five steals in the win.

For TDA, Daniel Fuoss led with 13 points and nine rebounds. Micah Lau added 10 points for the Nighthawks, who turned the ball over 16 times.

Menno came away with 13 steals and outrebounded TDA 39-17.

Menno (1-0) will play at Hanson on Thursday. TDA (0-1) will host Parkston on Tuesday in Armour.

Girls basketball

Hanson 64, Parkston 53

ALEXANDRIA—Hanson topped Parkston 64-53 in prep girls basketball action on Monday in Alexandria.

Jada Campbell scored 19 points and pulled down seven rebounds, while Megan Guericke had 15 points and Heather Kayser 14 points. The Beavers went 26-of-53 from the field for 49 percent shooting in the win.

Parkston was led by Molly Schoenfelder, who had 19 points and 10 points for a double-double. Paige Semmler also finished with a double-double with 10 points and 15 rebounds, while dishing out eight assists. The Trojans went 18-of-43 from the field and 17-of-26 from the free-throw line in the loss.

Hanson (2-1) plays Avon at the Pentagon Classic on Saturday in Sioux Falls. Parkston (0-3) plays Chamberlain on Friday in Parkston.

P 10 29 42 53

H 20 38 50 64

Redfield/Doland 68, Wessington Springs 42

WESSINGTON SPRINGS—Redfield/Doland had three players score in double figures to earn a 68-42 prep girls basketball game on Monday in Wessington Springs.

Eve Millar led the Pheasants with 18 points, while Trista Frost had 16 points and Kennedy Fast added 10 points.

For Wessington Springs, Maria Alonso had 16 points and Cadee Schelske chipped in 10 points. The Spartans went 17-of-44 from the field, 5-of-15 from behind the arc and 3-of-7 from the line in the loss.

Redfield/Doland (1-2) plays Groton Area on Friday in Groton. Wessington Springs (2-1) plays Hitchcock-Tulare on Thursday in Wessington Springs.

R/D 18 37 56 68

WS 10 21 31 42

Monday's statewide scores

Boys basketball

Bridgewater-Emery 57, Dell Rapids St. Mary 18

Castlewood 58, Elkton-Lake Benton 39

Chamberlain 61, Gregory 39

Elk Point-Jefferson 66, Akron-Westfield, Iowa 50

Florence/Henry 55, Waverly-South Shore 49

Great Plains Lutheran 66, Tri-State, N.D. 60

Hamlin 45, Flandreau Indian 43

Redfield/Doland 55, Wessington Springs 26

Scotland 63, Viborg-Hurley 45

Girls basketball

Castlewood 72, Elkton-Lake Benton 49

Chadron, Neb. 48, Hot Springs 13

De Smet 62, Wolsey-Wessington 25

Elk Point-Jefferson 44, Akron-Westfield, Iowa 42

Hanson 64, Parkston 53

Redfield/Doland 68, Wessington Springs 42

Sully Buttes 71, Timber Lake 42