DWU volleyball brings in another local-heavy recruiting class

"The last two years in South Dakota there have been a lot of really good athletes," Wilber said. "It's been fun to watching them grow and to recruit them through the process. I feel like I am getting a lot of the good ones."

In all, DWU is adding 15 incoming freshman, with two players coming from Nebraska and one each from Iowa and Minnesota. The Tigers are graduating seven seniors from a squad that recorded an 18-14 season—DWU's first winning record since 1993.

Wilber will enter her fourth year as DWU's head coach in the spring and she said her experience continues to grow and grow each year, especially with recruiting.

"Our program is making great strides on improving on the court and with the culture of the team," Wilber said. "I think right now DWU sells itself in a lot of the sports because we have a great campus and great education. I'm really starting to see high school kids respect our program and want to be a part of it. It's a lot different than three years ago."

For South Dakota players, Mesman's teammate, Jeni Schmidt, will join DWU along with Colome's Callie Heath, Lyman's Sara Herman, Chester Area's Karissa Campbell, Platte-Geddes' Jada Nelson, Huron's Karissa Schroder, Freeman Academy's Chelsey Heeg, Northwestern's Darby Duncan, Rutland's Abby Stratton and Watertown's Madison Smith.

Wilber said a lot of positions will be up for grabs for the 2017 season and added she's looking forward to seeing what players step up and emerge as leaders for the Tigers.

One player that should make an impact right away for DWU will be Herman, who Wilber said she's had her eye on since her very first high school camp as a head coach three years ago.

The Lyman product recorded 2,856 digs as a five-year starter for the Raiders.

"Not every kid on the volleyball court was born to read the ball. She can just read where that ball is going and has good court awareness," Wilber said. "She'll contribute right away next year."

Wilber added both Mesman and Schmidt, along with all the South Dakota players, will benefit from playing volleyball year-round.

"The sky's the limit for both of them," Wilber said about the Bon Homme standouts. "Once they get in and train with us, get more reps, it'll be amazing to see the potential that they have."

Nelson, Heath and Heeg, all Mitchell-area players, should also see growth at DWU, Wilber said.

"Jada has the biggest personality and the hardest-worker. She's just a workhorse," said Wilber in a release. "(Heeg) knows how to put the ball away when needed and plays with a calm demeanor. (Heath)'s length is her greatest asset at the net."

The complete list of incoming volleyball players is below.

2017 DWU volleyball recruiting class

Name, height, position, high school

Karissa Campbell, 5-10, Outside Hitter, Chester Area

Sara Herman, 5-3, Libero, Lyman

Callie Heath, 5-11, Middle Blocker, Colome

Jada Nelson, 5-10, Middle Blocker, Platte-Geddes

Karissa Schroder, 5-11, Right Side, Huron

Abby Stratton, 5-8, Setter, Rutland

Bridgette Knobbe, 5-10, Setter, Lutheran High Northeast (Neb.)

Madlyn Christiansen, 5-5, Setter, Omaha Burke (Neb.)

Chaydon Metzger, 5-11, Outside Hitter, West Lyon (Iowa)

Madison Smith, 5-9, Outside Hitter, Watertown

Sierra Mesman, 5-9, Middle Blocker, Bon Homme

Jeni Schmidt, 5-10, Middle Blocker, Bon Homme

Darby Duncan, 5-4, Setter, Northwestern

Natalie Neal, 5-5, Defensive Specialist, Jackson County Central (Minn.)

Chelsey Heeg, 5-9, Outside Hitter, Freeman Academy