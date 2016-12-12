Tigers to meet Spires in GPAC-KCAC Challenge

The No. 3 finisher in the GPAC in 2016, the Tigers (8-3) will take on the University of St. Mary, which finished third in the KCAC. The two conferences announced the pairings for the Sept. 2 games on Monday. The Spires won six of its last seven games and set a school record with an 8-3 finish to the 2016 season.

Other conference matchups include: Morningside at Tabor; Doane at Sterling; Concordia at Kansas Wesleyan; Northwestern at Friends; Midland at Ottawa; Dordt at Bethel; Hastings at Southwestern; Briar Cliff at Bethany and Texas Wesleyan at McPherson. With the GPAC at nine conference teams, Texas Wesleyan has joined the series and will take the GPAC's 10th slot. It will be the first year of football for the Rams, based out of Fort Worth, Texas.

The event enters its third year in 2017. The GPAC went 9-1 in the first year of the GPAC-KCAC Challenge in 2015, and 8-2 in 2016.