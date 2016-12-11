Marlin girls earn weekend sweep

The Marlins won 7-0 Saturday and 8-2 Sunday.

Mitchell led 2-1 on Sunday before scoring four goals in the second period and adding two more in the final frame. Ashley Zimmer had a hat trick and finished with five points in the match, while Kyla Konfrst had a goal and three assists in the win. Jenna Grosdidier scored twice and Faith Halvorson had a goal and an assist. Rebecca Weber had a goal, Sarah Zimmerman had two assists and Maggie Dailey added an assist, as well.

Mitchell doubled up the Storm 34-17 in shots on goal. Katelyn Uithoven picked up the win, making 15 saves.

On Saturday, a three-goal first period helped the Marlins to a fast start, including the first two goals of a four-goal game for Grosdidier. Konfrst added two goals in the second period and Zimmer had a goal and an assist, as well in the 7-0 win. Halvorson, Weber, Isabel Bathke and Adrionna Long each had assists

Mitchell outshot the Storm 42-5 in the win. Katelyn Uithoven had a shutout in net for Mitchell, stopping five shots.

Mitchell (4-2) will travel to Sioux Center on Friday for another game with the Storm at 8:15 p.m., and then will host Aberdeen for games on Saturday and Sunday.

Marlin boys clipped by Watertown

WATERTOWN—A goal from Tyler Dailey with 2 minutes, 35 seconds remaining spoiled the Mitchell Marlins' third-period comeback effort, as the Watertown Lakers took down Mitchell 5-4 in a boys varsity hockey game Saturday.

After Watertown led 2-1 after two periods, each team scored three goals in the final period, including a pair of Laker goals in the first 35 seconds of the period to put Watertown up 4-1. Mitchell rallied from there, with goals from Alexander Bergeson, Jake Jarman on a power play and Austin Kerr, the last of which tying the game with 9:02 left in regulation before Dailey's game winner.

Bryce Geraets got the Marlins on the board in the second period, with a power play goal, assisted by Jesse Grosdidier and Kerr. Bergeson also had an assist in the loss, in which Mitchell was outshot 44-26.

Joshua Loecker took the loss in net, making 39 saves for Mitchell.

The Marlins (0-2) will now be away from game action for nearly three weeks, before traveling to Sioux Falls West on Dec. 30.