Young, SDSU surge past George Washington

The Jackrabbits overcame an 11-0 deficit to record a 60-55 nonconference win over George Washington before 1,111 fans at Frost Arena. In his 17th season, Johnston's record is 400-135.

George Washington (7-4) opened the game with an 11-0 run fueled by six points from Caira Washington and five from Hannah Schaible. The Jackrabbits (8-2) trailed 22-4, but got back in the game with an 18-2 run. Young sank one of two free throws with 2:40 left in the second quarter to bring the Jackrabbits within two, 24-22.

Ellie Thompson hit a 3-pointer with 8:27 to play in the third quarter to give the Jackrabbits a 35-32 lead. However, SDSU would not score again until Thompson scored inside with 66 seconds left in the quarter to take a 37-36 lead. The Colonials led 40-39 after three quarters.

Young then scored five points to give SDSU a 52-48 fourth quarter lead. Thompson converted a conventional three-point play with 53.4 seconds left to put SDSU up 55-48. SDSU closed the game by making five of six free throws.

Thompson and Young each scored 13 points to lead the Jackrabbits. Mitchell graduate Macy Miller remained sidelined with a knee injury.

South Dakota State travels to take on No. 8 Louisville Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the KFC Yum! Center.