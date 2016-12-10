Wessington Springs holds off MCS rally

The Golden Eagles were down nearly 20 in the second quarter before narrowing the lead to eight to start the fourth quarter. But it was the Spartans' press that gave Mitchell Christian fits all day, leading to 31 turnovers.

"The girls played a hard fought game and battled back a couple of times," Mitchell Christian coach Jackie Van Laecken said. We saw a lot of good things from them but still have room to improve. They are moving the ball better and are becoming a better team every game."

Colette Haag led the Golden Eagles with 14 points and five rebounds and Adaya Plastow had 13 points, five rebounds and four assists.

For Wessington Springs, Cadee Schelske had a big night, with 13 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Maria Alonso had 10 points and six steals in the win, improving the Spartans to 2-0 on the year.

The Golden Eagles (1-2) host Kimball/White Lake on Thursday at MCS. The Spartans will host Redfield/Doland on Monday in Wessington Springs.

WESSINGTON SPRINGS 55, MCS 38

Wessington Springs (2-0)

Jaycee Hohn 3 1-1 7 Maria Alonso 5 0-0 10 Sierra Swenson 0 0-0 0 Cadee Schelske 4 4-8 13 Talli Heim 5 0-0 10 Makayla Dornbusch 0 2-2 2 Piper Jones 1 0-0 1 Chloe Munsen 0 2-2 2 Chasity Vissia 3 2-4 9 TOTALS 21 11-19 55

Mitchell Christian (1-2)

Adaya Plastow 6 1-1 13 Taylor Lepke 0 0-2 0 Carlie VanderPol 1 0-0 2 Alyson VanderPol 0 1-2 1 Colette Haag 5 4-7 14 Maggie Reynen 0 0-0 0 Charlotte Haag 3 0-2 6 Katelyn Karhoff 0 0-0 0 Sarah Morris 0 0-0 0 Erica Thompson 1 0-2-2 Anna Cooper 0 0-0 0 TOTALS 16 6-16 38

WS 12 28 41 55

MCS 4 14 32 38

3-point goals: WS 2 (Schelske, Vissia), MCS 0; Rebounds: WS 21 (Schelske 9), MCS 22 (Plastow 5, Co. Haag 5); Steals: WS 20 (Alonso 6), MCS 7 (Thompson 3); Assists: WS 17 (Schelske 6), MCS 7 (Plastow 4); Blocks: WS 1 (Schelske), MCS 4 (C. VanderPol 2); Team fouls: WS 16, MCS 13. Fouled out: A. VanderPol.