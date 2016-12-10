Tiger men grab road win at Hastings

The No. 10-ranked Tigers led 88-87 with less than two seconds left when Tate Martin was fouled. Martin hit one shot and allowed the Tigers to escape with a road win over the Broncos.

Hoglund finished the game with 27 points and was joined by Trae Vandeberg's 21-point, 11-rebound effort, while Jason Spicer finished the night with 17 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Martin had 12 points and six assists in the win.

The Tigers scored 58 points in the second half, rallying from a seven-point halftime deficit. That effort was helped 15 3-point shots, including six from Hoglund. DWU shot 47 percent, converting 28-of-59 field goal attempts and made 18-of-20 free throws.

The Tigers took the lead for good late with a 3-pointer from Kaleb Johnson to put DWU ahead 79-77 with 2:20 remaining in the game. A Hoglund basket and a 3-pointer from Martin put DWU up by five points with less than a minute remaining.

Rich Williams had 25 points for Hastings and Jake Hansen scored 17 points in the loss for the Broncos.

DWU hosts Jamestown at 7 p.m. Wednesday for a non-conference game at the Corn Palace.

Dakota Wesleyan (10-3, 6-1 GPAC)

Tate Martin 4-7 1-2 12, Jason Spicer 5-9 7-7 17, Trae Vandeberg 7-14 5-5 21, Tyson Jenkins 0-1 0-0 0, Ty Hoglund 8-15 5-6 27, Collin Kramer 0-1 0-0 0, Kaleb Johnson 3-8 0-0 9, Nate Davis 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 28-59 18-20 89

Hastings (6-7, 3-3 GPAC)

Connor Musiel 2-10 1-2 6, Trey Moore 6-13 1-1 15, Rich Williams 11-15 0-1 25, Eli Hunter 2-2 0-0 4, Jake Hansen 7-11 1-1 17, Drew Callaghan 4-9 0-0 8, Tyler Hedlund 1-1 2-2 4, Bart Hiscock 1-4 0-0 2, Kevin Harkins 3-8 0-4 6. Totals 37-73 5-11 87

Halftime: Hastings 38, DWU 31. Field goal percentage: DWU .475, H .507. 3-pt FG: DWU 15-33 (Martin 3-6, Vandeberg 2-6, Hoglund 6-10, Johnson 3-7, Davis 1-4), H 8-19 (Musiel 1-3, Moore 2-5, Williams 3-7, Hansen 2-3, Hiscock 0-1). Rebounds: DWU 31 (Vandeberg 11), H 35 (Williams 8). Fouls DWU 13, H 16. Fouled out: Callaghan. Technical: none. Assists: DWU 16 (Martin 6), H 16 (Moore 6). Steals: DWU 5 (Hoglund 2, Davis 2), H 8 (Hansen 2, Hiscock 2). Blocked shots: DWU 4 (Spicer 2), H 3 (Williams 1, Callaghan 1, Harkins 1). Turnovers: DWU 13, H 10.