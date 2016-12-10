Pairings set for Huron Holiday Classic basketball games
HURON — The pairings for the Huron Holiday Classic, which is scheduled for Dec. 27-28 at Huron Arena, have been announced.
Mitchell Christian will kick off the slate of six girls' games on Tuesday, facing Marty at 11 a.m. Iroquois will play Jones County at 12:45 p.m., followed by Colman-Egan vs. Hitchcock-Tulare at 2:30 p.m.; Elk Point-Jefferson vs. Chester Area at 4:15 p.m.; Wolsey-Wessington vs. Potter County at 6 p.m.; and James Valley Christian vs. Faulkton Area at 7:45 p.m.
Five boys' matchups are scheduled for Wednesday.
Marty will face Faulkton Area in the opening game at noon; Potter County vs. Gayville-Volin at 1:45 p.m.; James Valley Christian vs. Rapid City Christian at 3:30 p.m.; Hitchcock-Tulare vs. Ethan at 5 p.m.; and Miller vs. Lyman at 7 p.m.
The price of admission is $7 for adults and $5 for students, with a single admission being charged for all games each day.