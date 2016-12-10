Second half lifts Mitchell Christian past Iroquois

The Golden Eagles won the contest 61-49.

Mitchell Christian trailed 17-13 after the first quarter and 27-21 at halftime. New coach Jesse Tolsma said the team was anxious and excited to start the season opener.

The Golden Eagles cranked up their defense in the second half and to key the victory. The Golden Eagles went ahead 37-32 after three quarters and pulled away in the fourth quarter.

"Second half, we really got after it on defense," Tolsma said. "I think that is what won us the game. We were able to force some turnovers and find some easy baskets."

Alec Nelson spurred the second half surge. He scored 17 of his game-high 21 points in the final two quarters.

"Alec Nelson stepped up really big in the second half for us," Tolsma said. "He became more aggressive. He really made some key plays down the stretch for us."

Zach Bosworth chipped in with 16 points and Ty VanderPol added 10 points. Tolsma also credited his reserves in the win.

"They were difference makers for us tonight," Tolsma said. "We found ourselves in foul trouble and those kids stepped up."

Mitchell Christian (1-0) will host Kimball/White Lake on Dec. 15 at Mitchell Christian.

MITCHELL CHRISTIAN 61

IROQUOIS 49

Mitchell Christian (1-0): Zach Bosworth 4 8-10 16, Riley O'Neill 0 2-3 2, Christian Cooper 1 3-6 6, Alec Nelson 9 0-3 21, Ty VanderPol 2 5-8 10, Noah Swenson 0 4-4 4, Colton Wolbrink 0 0-2 0, Luke Knutson 1 0-0 2, Andy Scherrer 0 0-2 0. Totals 17 22-38 61.

Iroquois (0-1): Adam Keating 2 1-2 7, Gavin Machtemes 1 1-2 3, Keisten Dubro 2 0-2 6, Caleb Waldner 5 0-0 10, Jacob Bich 5 2-5 16, Addison Reed 1 1-2 3, Sean McManus 0 1-2 1, Max Ries 1 0-0 3. Totals 17 6-15 49.

MC 13 21 37 61

I 17 27 32 49

3-point field goals: MCHS 5 (Cooper 1, Nelson 3, VanderPol 1); I 9 (Keating 2, Dubro 2, Bich 4, Ries 1). Rebounds: MCHS 27 (VanderPol 7). Steals: MCHS 19 (Cooper 5, VanderPol 5). Assists: MCHS 9 (Cooper 3). Turnovers: MCHS 12. Total fouls: MCHS 20; I 28. Fouled out: O'Neill, Keating, Machtemes, Bich.