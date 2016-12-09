Huron's late charge upends Marlins boys

Jake Jarman's early goal and a power play goal from Jesse Grosdidier had the Marlins up 2-0 with less than seven minutes off the clock in the game and carried a 2-1 lead into the first-period intermission.

The floodgates opened for Huron in the second period, as the All Stars scored four times and took a 5-4 lead after two period. Austin Kerr and Drew Kitchens each had goals in the second period.

Jesse Grosdidier tied the game at 5-5 early in the third period but Walker Schlitz scored the eventual game-winner on a power play midway through the third period and Huron added two more goals late.

Jarman finished the game with four points, including three assists. Grosdidier added an assist to his two-goal night for three points. Jack Dailey, Alexander Bergeson and Austin Kerr each had assists in the loss.

Ben Colwell had 20 stops in the game in net. Mitchell outshot Huron 38-28 in the game but took five penalties, including four in the third period.

Mitchell (0-1) will head to Watertown today for an 8 p.m. game at Maas Arena.

Lakers hold off Marlin girls

The Watertown Lakers spoiled the Mitchell Marlins girls hockey home opener Friday, knocking off Mitchell 4-1 at the Mitchell Activities Center.

Kendra Kranz scored the first three goals for the Lakers, putting Watertown ahead 3-0 with five minutes gone in the second quarter. Mitchell answered the goal with an even strength goal by Rebecca Weber, who was assisted by Kyla Konfrst midway through the second period.

Jaclyn Lloyd scored a power play goal in the third period to cap the scoring for the Lakers.

Watertown outshot Mitchell 28-24 in the game. Katelyn Uithoven took the loss in net for the Marlins, making 24 saves.

Mitchell (2-2) is home two more times this weekend, hosting Sioux Center for a pair of games. Today's game is at 8 p.m., followed by a 9 a.m. Sunday game at the Mitchell Activities Center.