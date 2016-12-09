Mitchell in 25th after first day at Rapid City Invite

Pierre leads the two-day event following Friday's action, posting 135 points. Rapid City Central is in second place with 116.5 points, followed by Bismarck (N.D.) with 107.5 points and Aberdeen Central in fourth place with 105 points.

At 106 pounds, Kyler Bauder went 3-1 for the day for Mitchell. He started his day with a pin in 3 minutes, 42 seconds over Todd County's Jacob Wike. After falling to Jack Van Camp of Pierre, 4-1, he rallied for back-to-back consolation round wins by major decision.

Cole Gehrke fell in the quarterfinals at 132 pounds but will wrestle today in the consolation bracket. Briggs Havlik went 2-2 for the Kernels at 160 pounds, along with Carter Max at 182.

Chamberlain is tied for 17th with 46 points and Winner Area is 21st with 44.5 points.

For the Cubs, Nash Hutmacher improved to 9-0 on the season with three pins at 285 pounds, including a pin over Austin Maunu of Aberdeen Central in 3:58 in the quarterfinal round. Collin Powell advanced to the quarterfinals at 120 pounds before dropping a 4-3 decision to Cody BeVier of Rapid City Stevens.

The Warriors were paced by Wyatt Turnquist's pair of wins to advance to today's semifinals, winning decisions 6-0 and 7-0. Trevor Peters (126), Riggin Shippy (160) and Kayleb Brozik (170) all remain alive in the consolation rounds, as well.